Football Star Steve Young Touts Power of Security Protection in Tyco Integrated Security Commercial Series

Tyco Integrated Security, the industry's leading security systems integrator, announced the launch of a new series of TV commercials featuring Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer, ESPN Color Football Analyst and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback The first two commercials debuted on NBC Sports during the “2012 Tyco Golf Skills Challenge” on December 29, 2012. In early January, the commercial spots began airing on ESPN, CNN,CNBC, MSNBC, Fox News, NBA TV, The Weather Channel, and a variety of other cable networks across the U.S.

“Steve was an obvious choice for our new commercial series as we both stand behind commitment, dedication and the passion to help protect the things that matter most,” said Sarah Konwiser, Group Director of Marketing Services for Tyco Integrated Security. “Working with Steve has been a great partnership and rewarding experience and we're proud to have him represent the Tyco Integrated Security brand.”

The new commercials showcase the company's passion for helping customers protect their businesses. They provide an inside look into Tyco Integrated Security's services including video monitoring, support from highly-qualified technicians and customized solutions. Steve Young stars and helps highlight the future of business security and Tyco Integrated Security's integral role in helping to protect businesses across the country.

“Security for businesses is as crucial to success as protection on the field,” said Steve Young. “I'm happy to stand beside Tyco Integrated Security and its mission to advance business security.”

In February, two additional commercials for Tyco Integrated Security featuring Steve Young will air.

About Tyco Integrated Security

