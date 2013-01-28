Florida's Bioscience Trade Association Searches for New President, CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

BioFlorida is seeking a new president and CEO to direct the statewide trade association's programs and advocacy initiatives, following the departure of former CEO Russell Allen to Georgia Bio. The BioFlorida Board of Directors' search committee aims to fill the position by May, and the new leader will be welcomed during the 10th Annual Celebration of Biotechnology at the RTI Biologics Campus.

“Florida's life science industry shows robust growth in biotech business establishments and biomedical venture capital funding,” said Leslie J. Croland, Chair, BioFlorida Search Committee and Partner, Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP. “The search committee is looking to fill the open position with someone who will continue to develop and implement innovative, strategic programs and initiatives that globally advance Florida's bioscience industry.”

To ensure the most qualified candidates are interviewed for the association's top position, BioFlorida's Board of Directors selected KFA Search, an executive search firm dedicated exclusively to senior level assignments in the life science industry. Prospective candidates can submit their credentials through KFA's website.

BioFlorida has more than 30 regional events scheduled that are being led by its volunteer chapter chairs and leadership team members. Ensuring strong ongoing leadership, Stacey Silver, BioFlorida's vice president of marketing and membership, will serve as the interim executive director until the president and CEO position is filled. Moreover, BioFlorida is in the midst of launching an online industry information resource center that will be available to members and industry stakeholders.

Continuity of service to members is ensured by the association's lineup of programs, events, advocacy activities and ongoing communication under the direction of BioFlorida's Executive Committee; support from its government relations representative, Metz, Husband & Daughton; and communications agency of record, Moore Communications Group.

About BioFlorida

BioFlorida (BioFlorida.com) is the voice of Florida's bioscience industry, representing more than 3,000 companies and research organizations in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device fields that employ 61,000 Floridians. BioFlorida's member-driven initiatives provide a strong business climate for production of quality, life-improving technologies and promote economic benefits to the state.