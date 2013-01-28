8x8's Zerigo Technology to Power CoSentry's Data Center Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

8x8, Inc. EGHT, provider of innovative cloud-based business communications and computing solutions, announced today that it has entered into a software licensing arrangement with Compliant infrastructure services and cloud computing provider CoSentry for its subscription-based Zerigo cloud software.

The agreement enables CoSentry to offer a full suite of virtualized cloud services to their mid-sized and enterprise clients using industry-leading Vblock products from VCE and the 8x8 Zerigo provisioning, management and billing platform.

“After an extensive search of software providers, CoSentry chose 8x8 based on its clear commitment to quality, scalability and reliability as well as the flexibility and cost competitiveness of its offering,” said Kevin Dohrmann, CTO of CoSentry. “8x8's knowledge and expertise delivering business cloud services will be invaluable in helping us to rapidly deploy similar services to our customers.”

CoSentry will offer VCE Vblock services to clients located in their primary markets of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri as well as other markets across the United States. CoSentry counts some of the area's largest businesses as clients of their collocation and cloud services and intends to provide these new innovative virtualized services to an expanded group of industry specific clients. The agreement provides 8x8 with installation fees as well as an ongoing monthly subscription fee to use the software over an initial 12-month contract in all CoSentry data centers.

“8x8 is delighted to partner with CoSentry to deliver these valuable services to their business customers,” said 8x8 Chairman & CEO Bryan Martin. “CoSentry is one of the most innovative cloud data providers in the United States and the addition of 8x8's Zerigo provisioning technology will enable them to rapidly and consistently provision virtualized services to their growing customer base.”

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. EGHT, a leading provider of cloud communications and computing services, leverages its patented software technologies to deliver innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions to small and medium sized businesses and distributed enterprises. 8x8 cloud communications services include VoIP business phone services, audio and video conferencing, hosted contact center and unified communications (UC) solutions. 8x8 cloud computing solutions include virtualized elastic public cloud servers and enterprise cloud virtual data center hosting services. All 8x8 solutions dramatically reduce telecommunications and IT infrastructure expenses, while enabling access to powerful features and functionality that increase productivity, flexibility and mobility. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on Facebook and Twitter.

About CoSentry

CoSentry serves as a one-source provider of data center, cloud computing and managed technical services. For more than 10 years, CoSentry has been helping clients create and protect PCI certified and NIST compliant technology platforms to compete in today's always on business environment. Business leaders depend on CoSentry's world-class capabilities including collocation, virtual server and storage platforms, high-capacity Internet and technical help desk services to keep their businesses running – no matter what. CoSentry has facilities in Kansas City, Mo., and Sioux Falls, S.D., Papillion, Neb., and Omaha. For more information about CoSentry, please visit www.cosentry.com