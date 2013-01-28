The Manitowoc Company Announces Divestiture of its Jackson Business to Hoshizaki USA Holdings, Inc.

MANITOWOC, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW announced that it has sold, effective today, its Jackson warewashing business to Hoshizaki USA Holdings, Inc. Specific terms of the asset sale were not disclosed. Jackson is a leading producer of warewashing equipment systems primarily for institutions and commercial kitchen applications.

“The sale of the Jackson product line reinforces our commitment to our core commercial foodservice business, while enabling us to direct resources toward areas that further our strategic initiatives and drive profitable growth,” said Glen E. Tellock, Manitowoc's chairman and chief executive officer.

Manitowoc will use the net proceeds of the transaction of approximately $26 million to further reduce its secured long-term debt.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Founded in 1902, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a multi-industry, capital goods manufacturer with over 115 manufacturing, distribution, and service facilities in 25 countries. The company is recognized globally as one of the premier innovators and providers of crawler cranes, tower cranes, and mobile cranes for the heavy construction industry, which are complemented by a slate of industry-leading product support services. In addition, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading innovators and manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment, which includes 25 market-leading brands of hot- and cold-focused equipment. In 2011, Manitowoc's revenues totaled $3.7 billion, with more than half of these revenues generated outside of the United States.

