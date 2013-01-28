LogRhythm 6 Earns Common Criteria Certification

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

LogRhythm, the largest and fastest growing independent Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) provider in the world, today announced that its LogRhythm 6 SIEM platform has been awarded Common Criteria Certification (VID# 10389) at Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+. As a result, it meets the strict security requirements of all government agencies, which can now deploy LogRhythm to detect, defend against and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Government agencies and other organizations rely on the internationally recognized set of security standards for evaluation of computer security products. Common Criteria certified products carry an unbiased, third-party validation of their functional capabilities that is recognized worldwide.

“Government agencies are in a constant battle to secure their networks and stay ahead of an ever-changing landscape of cyber threats,” said Gavin Moore, LogRhythm federal sales director. “LogRhythm's Common Criteria EAL2+ certification gives agencies and organizations new opportunity to address their security and compliance challenges. We're committed to helping our customers secure their networks and we're proud to offer the industry's most secure SIEM platform.”

LogRhythm 6 is the only SIEM platform with Common Criteria assurance, FIPS 140-2 certification and a Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) from the U.S. Army. Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2012 SIEM Magic Quadrant, LogRhythm's SIEM platform delivers advanced threat detection and response capabilities to meet the needs of any government agency or commercial organization. It combines log and event management, file integrity monitoring and host activity monitoring into a single integrated solution. It enables government agencies and organizations to improve the visibility, response and security of critical environments, while remaining compliant with strict U.S. military standards.

