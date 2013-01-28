ATEME Appoints Antonovich as Americas General Manager

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ATEME, an industry leader in world-class video compression solutions, today announced it has selected long-time industry leader Mike Antonovich as its Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas. Antonovich, will lead ATEME's expanding team throughout the Americas as the company continues its rapid trajectory in high quality traditional and multi-screen video encoding and transcoding solutions to address the evolving needs of the Broadcast, Cable, DTH and IPTV markets.

“As a well-recognized and respected global video solutions leader, Mike brings a wealth of experience, understanding and commitment to customer service that will strengthen our company and better serve our customers,” said Michel Artières, Chief Executive Officer for ATEME. “We are very pleased for Mike to be part of the management team and look forward to the creativity, innovation and energy that has fueled his remarkable career. His sales and leadership experience and key customer relationships will be invaluable to ATEME as we expand our market presence in the Americas."

“I am very happy to join the ATEME team, as I've not only been impressed with their market leading technology, but also with the "bench strength" I've seen from an extraordinarily dedicated and talented team.", said Mike Antonovich, "ATEME's unique abilities preserve the world's most valuable video content everywhere from high bandwidth video contribution right through to multi-screen and adaptive bit-rate video delivery on mobile platforms. ATEME is extremely well positioned to not only serve traditional television contribution and distribution needs, but to also deliver innovative solutions to the quickly evolving new media landscape."

Antonovich brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing, operations, engineering and executive leadership experience to ATEME. He has served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Roberts Communications Network; President and CEO of Genesis Networks; President and CEO of The SPACECONNECTION; Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing for PanAmSat. He started his career as a Broadcast Engineer with ESPN and Group W Satellite.

About ATEME

ATEME is a world leading provider of MPEG-4 / H.264 and MPEG-2 bandwidth efficient compression technology. ATEME encoding solutions are deployed widely for broadcast contribution links, distribution, multi-screen live streaming, OTT and VOD applications. More information is available at www.ateme.com.

