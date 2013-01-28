DoubleTree by Hilton Continues Rapid Global Expansion with 49 Hotels Added in 2012; Pace Expected to Continue for 2013

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DoubleTree by Hilton today announced that through Q4 2012, it had added 49 hotels to its portfolio in one year, and that it expects to meet or exceed that pace in 2013 with both new-build and conversion hotels in the development pipeline. Leading the brand's growth are conversion projects, located predominantly in the Americas and Europe.

“2012 was another in what we're confident will be a number of consecutive milestone years for DoubleTree by Hilton,” said John Greenleaf, global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “Since 2007, we have grown the brand by more than 70 percent to become the fastest-growing, full service brand in the Hilton Worldwide portfolio and one of the fastest-growing within the upscale, full-service segment. We credit this success to a number of factors, including our brand restructuring with the addition of the 'by Hilton‘ endorsement to our name and the positive performance of Hilton Worldwide around the globe.”

Greenleaf added, “Ultimately, what drives our growth is the confidence our owners have in DoubleTree by Hilton, as that confidence leads them to successfully convert more hotels and sign more franchise deals.”

The brand has achieved the following milestones in 2012:

Opened 49 new hotels, including: 31 hotels in the Americas, 11 in Europe and seven in Asia Pacific; 85 percent of these projects were conversions from another brand or independent hotel;

Opened its first hotels in Japan, Croatia, Thailand and Spain: Includes opening of its 300 th hotel in Naha, Okinawa, Japan;



Brought its total portfolio of U.K. hotels to 18 (from zero in 2008): Doubled capacity in London;



Signed more than 75 deals for hotels to open through 2020, at least 25 of which are planned in the Americas;

Received top honors from Business Travel News in their 2012 Hotel Chain Survey in 6 out of 12 categories including: “Arrange Group Travel/Meeting,” “Meetings Facilities,” “Corporate Rate Programs,” “Helpful Staff,” “Physical Appearance of Hotels,” “In-room amenities” and tied for “In-room Business Amenities;”

The brand's Cookie CAREavan Campaign was named one of the top four consumer campaigns of the year and one of the top 15 overall creative campaigns of 2012 by Holmes Report Creativity Index;

Won Hotels Magazine's inaugural Social Hotel Awards “Best Integrated Digital Campaign by Brand” Category for its 2011 Cookie CAREavan project.

“While growing the brand is important, developing the product is even more important to our existing and future owners,” Greenleaf said. “Our repositioning and marketing efforts have yielded impressive returns. For example, our converted hotels have proven they can quickly outpace competitors with respect to share growth.”

With an eye towards the future, Greenleaf said he anticipates achieving the following global growth goals in 2013:

Expand the brand's presence in secondary and tertiary markets within the United States;

Double Canadian supply with three hotels opening, including the brand's first hotel in downtown Toronto;

Enter at least two additional countries in Europe, with two hotels each in Ireland and Poland;

Grow the UK collection to 25 hotels with key openings in London and Edinburgh;

Continue growth in Asia Pacific: Launch of the brand in Indonesia; Double supply in India in terms of hotels (from three to six);

Nearly double the brand's portfolio size in the Middle East and Africa region with launches in South Africa (Cape Town) and Seychelles, plus the addition of a third hotel in Tanzania (Stone Town, Zanzibar).

“As we look ahead, I foresee that our new Made Market restaurant concept in the United States (now open in Tulsa with more in the pipeline) will enhance DoubleTree by Hilton's reputation for genuine warmth and local relevance in the face of increasingly uniform hotel offerings,” Greenleaf added. “We've spent the past two years on the road, first with our Cookie CAREavan and then with last year's Little Things project, interacting with our guests to learn what we can do at our hotels to make their stay that much better. The Made Market concept, with three design options to make adoption easier for our owners, is an example of an insight gained, and we'll be introducing additional changes, both subtle and substantial, that will continue to help us differentiate ourselves from the pack in cost-effective ways.”

About DoubleTree by Hilton

With a fast-growing, global collection of more than 325 upscale hotels in gateway cities, metropolitan areas and vacation destinations across five continents, every little thing we do at DoubleTree by Hilton inspires us to create a rewarding experience for our hotel guests, our team members and the communities we proudly serve. Our hospitality begins with a warm chocolate chip cookie welcome upon arrival and continues with the award-winning Hilton HHonors guest loyalty program, an array of fine services and amenities and our longstanding CARE Culture tradition that empowers more than 65,000 team members to provide the special comforts and acts of kindness that make the traveler feel human again.

To make reservations at any DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, travelers may visit our brand website at www.doubletree.com. Social media users may connect with us at www.facebook.com/doubletree, www.twitter.com/doubletree and www.youtube.com/doubletreehotels. For the latest news, story starters and fact sheets about our brand, reporters and bloggers may visit our DoubleTree by Hilton Global Media Center at www.doubletreebyhiltonglobalmediacenter.com.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide is a leading global hospitality company, spanning the lodging sector from luxurious full-service hotels and resorts to extended-stay suites and mid-priced hotels. For 93 years, Hilton Worldwide has offered business and leisure travelers the finest in accommodations, service, amenities and value. The company is dedicated to continuing its tradition of providing exceptional guest experiences across its global brands. Its brands are comprised of more than 3,900 hotels and timeshare properties, with 650,000 rooms in 90 countries and territories and include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites Hotels, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages the world-class guest reward program Hilton HHonors®. Visit www.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton Worldwide at www.facebook.com/hiltonworldwide, www.twitter.com/hiltonworldwide, www.youtube.com/hiltonworldwide, www.flickr.com/hiltonworldwide and www.linkedin.com/company/hilton-worldwide.