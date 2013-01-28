Qumu Powers Social Video In IBM Connections

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

IBM CONNECT 2013 – Qumu, www.qumu.com, the leading business video platform provider, today announced its IBM Connections Social Video Solution that enables users to collaborate with others using video within the IBM Connections interface.

The Qumu IBM Connections solution enables video upload, management, sharing and distribution directly from IBM Connections. The solution is comprised of a series of widgets that are available to be used within IBM Connections. Highlights of the Qumu IBM Connections Social Video Solution include:

Upload video content directly to any IBM Connections page and submit to an approval workflow.

Easily add an existing video to a blog post or create a video on-the-fly while blogging.

Use embedded players that keep the user within the IBM Connections page during video playback.

Create and edit video with screen capture and a web cam from any IBM Connections page.

Leverage advanced content preparation, including automatic transcoding and version management.

Comment on, rate and share videos with colleagues from any IBM Connections page.

"The demand for social video collaboration has never been higher," said Vern Hanzlik, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qumu. "IBM Connections represents a strategic decision for Qumu to partner with the leading enterprise social business platform."

Qumu will be demonstrating the solution, including social video collaboration and video blogging within IBM Connections at the IBM Connect 2013 Conference in Orlando – Booth #B78. John Greenstein, Qumu Vice President of Strategic Relationships will be speaking and demonstrating the solution at the IBM Partners Panel session during the conference – Tuesday, January 29th in the Dolphin S. Hem II hall from 5:30pm – 6:30pm EST.

For more information about the Qumu IBM Connections Social Video Solution:

Download the Solution Brief

Watch the Webcast

Availability

The Qumu Technology Integration Module for IBM Connections is available now and you can contact Qumu Sales for details.

About Qumu

Qumu, Inc., a Rimage company, is the leading business video platform provider, empowering organizations to better engage and inspire employees, improve productivity and reduce costs. Video is pervasive – it appears in all business applications and is consumed on all devices. The largest Global 1000 companies depend on Qumu's video platform to capture, manage and distribute live and on-demand content with total reliability and security. Regardless of audience size, viewer device, or network configuration, Qumu simply makes video work. Only Qumu delivers the Freedom to work with existing infrastructure; the Power to reach everyone; and the Control to do it right. Additional information can be found at www.qumu.com.

About Rimage Corporation

Founded in 1978, Rimage Corporation RIMG helps businesses deliver digital content directly and securely to their employees, customers, and partners. Rimage's Qumu business is the global leader in the rapidly growing enterprise video communications market and an innovator in the secure mobile delivery of rich content. Rimage's Disc Publishing business is the global leader in CD, DVD and Blu-ray-Disc™ archiving and distribution solutions. Rimage's industry-leading solutions help thousands of organizations in North America, Europe and Asia use video and other rich content to increase engagement and collaboration without losing control. Additional information can be found at www.rimage.com.