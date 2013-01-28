Pica8 Executives Selected to Participate in Upcoming Ethernet Technology Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Pica8 Inc., the leader in open networking for software defined networks (SDN), announced that its chief architect, David Liu, and its vice president of product marketing, Steve Garrison, have been selected to participate at The Ethernet Technology Summit to be held April 2-4 in Santa Clara, CA.

During The Ethernet Technology Summit, Liu will deliver a case study on how to develop an integrated SDN stack by deploying an OpenFlow open-source controller, an OpenFlow open-source virtual switch and a physical switch that supports OpenFlow.

“We've observed that many required tools are readily available in open source, but designers still must understand what they do, how they work, and how to best combine them for real applications,” said Liu. “Attendees will see what is needed to make OpenFlow or SDN applications work optimally and gain insight into the practical problems involved in early-stage designs”

In addition to Liu's presentation, Steve Garrison, an advisory board member to The Ethernet Technology Summit, will chair a VC forum about the SDN market. The forum is expected to discuss the short- and long-term SDN investment prospects. As SDN continues to capture considerable mindshare with many startups and high-priced acquisitions, the panel will discuss what VCs are looking for in funding SDN companies, the key factors in achieving success, and how long the VCs expect this trend to last.

