Kony Honored in the 2012 Mobile Star Awards for Achievements in Enterprise Application Development

Kony Solutions, Inc., the leading mobile and multi-channel application development platform provider, today announced that the KonyOne Platform has earned top honors in the 11th Annual Mobile Star Awards program, hosted by the mobile technology news and events site MobileVillage.com.

Mobile Star Awards honor the top Mobile Products, Success Stories and Visionaries as chosen by the nearly 10,000 subscribers of MobileVillage's “Go Mobile” bi-weekly email newsletter. Kony was recognized as a first place winner, receiving the “Superstar” Award in the “Enterprise Solutions: Application Development” category.

The KonyOne Platform leverages Kony's proven technology for designing, deploying and managing mobile applications that run on more than 10,000 mobile devices and seven operating systems. Because of its “Write Once, Run Anywhere” approach, Kony's platform helps “future-proof” clients' mobile investments by enabling applications to be changed once and deployed quickly across all channels, ensuring faster adoption of new operating systems and standards as they are introduced, and reducing or eliminating maintenance and upgrade costs.

As in past years, the Mobile Star Awards program showcases “best of” entries in dozens of categories including consumer mobile apps, enterprise mobile solutions, enterprise success stories, technology visionaries, and more.

“The Mobile Star Awards pits today's most exciting new mobile products and companies against established competitors, and the thousands of mobile-savvy readers of ‘Go Mobile' choose the winners,” said Mobile Star Awards director Gary Thayer. “In this way, winners are chosen by real users who really love the products. Both the winners and nominees are respected in the mobile industry as the new ‘stars' to watch.”

About Kony Solutions

Kony is the industry's leading mobile and multichannel application platform provider. Kony develops a suite of customizable pre-built apps, the KonyOne™ Platform and a comprehensive mobile application management solution, which give companies the confidence and control to quickly build apps once and deploy everywhere -- across all mobile devices and operating systems. Kony's customers include more than 70 Fortune 500 companies, the largest global bank, and global brands such as Hyatt, Huntington National Bank, Konica Minolta, Schweppes, Toyota, Tyco, and Carl Zeiss.

In 2012 Kony was named a “Visionary” in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Application Development Platforms (MADP) report. For more information, please visit www.kony.com or connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.