Mocana Announces Call for Speaking Proposals for Next Amphion Forum Event in Washington, DC.

Mocana, the leader in App and Android™ security, today announced a call for speakers for its next Amphion Forum slated for May 7 and 8, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Mobile and embedded security experts from military, government, academia and industry are invited to propose talks. Presentations demonstrating new research and/or working attacks on apps, smartphones or tablets (or devices controlled by them) are especially sought. The organizers will provide up to $1,000 of travel expense reimbursement to selected speakers from academic, federal and non-profit organizations. The short proposal form is online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/amphionDC13.

“The Amphion Forum is the only event that brings together experts from academia, the public sector and business to focus exclusively on the mobile vulnerabilities and device security problems which threaten critical infrastructure and national security,” said Kurt Stammberger, CISSP, vice president of market development at Mocana and chair of the Amphion Forum. “Our next Washington event is a rare opportunity for all stakeholders with an interest in this issue to present proposals for addressing the threats presented by the unprecedented proliferation of mobile and connected devices that are creating the Internet of Things.”

The deadline for submitting a speaking application is February 14, 2013. Speaking proposals are being sought for the following four tracks:

Hacking Apps and Smartphones

App and Device Deployment in the Federal Sector

Safety, Standards, Regulation & Policy

New App/Device Security Technologies

