Velti Announces Webcast of Its 2013 Analyst Day Event on January 30, 2013

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Velti VELT, the leading global provider of mobile marketing and advertising technology, today announced that it will webcast its 2013 Analyst Day event on Jan. 30, 2013, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event will run until approximately 2:00 pm ET and the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of company's website at www.velti.com under Events and Presentations. A replay of the event will also be available. To access the live event or replay, please register at http://investors.velti.com/eventdetail.cfm?EventID=124647.

About Velti

Velti is the leading global provider of mobile marketing and advertising technology and solutions that enable brands, advertising agencies, mobile operators and media to implement highly targeted, interactive and measurable campaigns by communicating with and engaging consumers via their mobile devices. The Velti platform, called Velti mGage™, allows customers to use mobile and traditional media to reach targeted consumers, engage the consumer through the mobile Internet and applications, convert them into customers and continue to actively manage the relationship through the mobile channel. Velti is a publicly held corporation based in Jersey, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol VELT. For more information, visit www.velti.com.