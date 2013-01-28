Nordson ASYMTEK's LED Dispensing Applications Highlighted at LED Korea, Booth #4228, Hall B

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nordson ASYMTEK, a leader in dispensing, coating, and jetting technologies, will demonstrate precision dispensing solutions for LED and semiconductor packaging at LED Korea 2013, booth #4228, Hall B. Applications include phosphor coating for tight CIE LEDs, high-throughput silicone phosphor encapsulation, pure silicone casting, flux, and underfill for flip chip, package-on-package (PoP), chip scale packages (CSP), and ball grid arrays (BGA). Also on display will be Nordson ASYMTEK's new NexJet® Dispensing System with the one-piece Genius™ Jet Cartridge. The system makes dispensing faster, easier, and smarter.

Nordson ASYMTEK's Spectrum S-922N-LED work cell offers consistent dispensing volume for high yields in LED encapsulation. The dual simultaneous jets deliver high throughput that benefits high-volume production and achieves a low-cost solution. The system uses patented CPJ™ (Calibrated Process Jetting) for automatically ensuring volumetric repeatability during long production runs.

The LED Industry needs technology to deposit conformal phosphors on die or optics for consistent bin control; however, it is challenging to keep the phosphor dispersion in suspension and uniformly mixed. Nordson ASYMTEK's Spectrum™ phosphor coating solution meets these challenges. The system includes air management to address safety concerns, a robust interior to minimize damage from phosphor particles, and heated tooling for your specific application.

LED Korea is being held in conjunction with SEMICON Korea, COEX, Seoul, January 30-February 1, 2013. Stop by the Nordson ASYMTEK booth to discuss your LED or semiconductor packaging challenges, or find out more about the products by visiting our Korean website, www.nordsonasymtek.com/kr.

