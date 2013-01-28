Glam Media Opens Office in Detroit

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Glam Media, Inc. (www.GlamMedia.com), a leading vertical social media company with the largest online global reach in lifestyle, today announced it has expanded its presence in the U.S. market with the opening of an office in Detroit. The company's first Michigan-based location will focus on U.S. sales and work closely with local clients and partners.

“Detroit continues to be an important location for Glam,” said Christine Clark, senior vice president, sales, Glam Media. “Opening this office reflects our growth within the automotive market and also allows us to become a more integrated part of the Detroit community.”

Glam Media has continued to expand its client base in the automotive vertical and the new office provides local support for these clients and their agencies, as well as a regional location for Glam Media's editorial staff and community teams to leverage when in the market.

“When we work in a market, we want to connect and invest into the communities and companies we serve. Our new office location in Detroit allows us to do exactly that given the close proximity to the automotive industry and our many clients,” added Clark.

About Glam Media

Glam Media was founded in Silicon Valley in 2004 with a simple, yet powerful idea—that people are the most influential filters for discovering and sharing each other's most passionate interests. We had a pioneering vision that professional digital content could be both as engaging for consumers and as important to brand advertisers as traditional media—and with the right platform, we could create a next generation media company that could bring the emotion of print magazines and the vivid engagement of television to digital consumers. Our mission is to help people create, discover and share content that they love. At our core, we are an innovative technology company that develops products to enrich the lives of hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Today, Glam Media is #1 in Lifestyle globally and a Top 10 Media Property—reaching more than 252 million global monthly unique users, as measured by comScore. Glam Media is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Tokyo, Munich, London, Paris, Toronto, Mumbai, Pune and Seoul.

For additional information regarding Glam Media, visit: www.glammedia.com.