Silver Peak Named to UBM Channel's Infrastructure 20 and Data Center 100

Silver Peak Systems, the leader in accelerating data over distance, today announced it has been named to CRN's 2013 Infrastructure 20 list, which highlights the top infrastructure providers in CRN's 2013 Data Center 100 list. This annual list recognizes channel-friendly technology vendors that increase data center efficiency in an environmentally and economically friendly manner.

As data volumes increase, disaster recovery requirements become more ubiquitous and applications move to the cloud, IT professionals need to move more data quickly over longer distances. Silver Peak data acceleration software overcomes the distance, quality and capacity challenges that are inherent in today's wide area networks (WANs). The Silver Peak Champions partner program provides partners with the unique advantage of selling the industry's highest-performance and most flexible WAN acceleration solutions on the market. This includes the broadest portfolio of virtual machines that can be deployed anywhere and on any platform, including all common hypervisors.

“Silver Peak's partner program provides innovative product packaging, training, and ongoing support for our global partner community,” said Larry Cormier, senior vice president, worldwide marketing for Silver Peak. “Recognition as one of the CRN Data Center 100 and inclusion in the CRN Infrastructure 20 is a reflection of our dedication to the channel and underscores our commitment to our partner's success.”

“The 2013 Data Center 100 list recognizes vendors that, over the course of 2012, have shown a dedication to the innovation and advancement of today's data center services,” said Kelley Damore, Vice President and Editorial Director for UBM Channel. “The recent upsurge in cloud computing has solution providers searching for new ways to ensure their clients maintain connectivity while mitigating costs and security threats. We congratulate each vendor on the 2013 Data Center 100 list for providing a significant growth opportunity for solution providers to build their business by offering cutting-edge products and services to customers.”

Selected by CRN's editorial staff, the 2013 Data Center 100 list is featured in the January issue of CRN Magazine and will be featured online at www.crn.com.

About Silver Peak Systems

Silver Peak software accelerates data between data centers, branch offices and the cloud. The company's software-defined acceleration solves network quality, capacity and distance challenges to provide fast and reliable access to data anywhere in the world. Leveraging its leadership in data center class wide area network (WAN) optimization, Silver Peak is a key enabler for strategic IT projects like virtualization, big data and disaster recovery. Download Silver Peak software today at www.silver-peak.com/marketplace.

