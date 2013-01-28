Renesas Electronics America Introduces New RX-Based Solutions Kit for Graphic/Touch Panel Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Today, Renesas Electronics America Inc. announced the development of a new, cost-effective Solutions Kit for the RX family of MCUs, enabling engineers working in a broad mix of application segments to take advantage of Renesas' low-power and high-performance RX family. The Embedded GUI Solution Kit will continue to drive innovation for the next generation of connected “smart society” applications, helping designers simplify and speed the development cycle to add a touchscreen LCD for medical, instrumentation, home automation, energy management, fitness and transportation products.

Featuring Renesas' RX63N MCU, graphical software from Micrium and a Serious Integrated graphic/touch module, the new solution kit offers enhanced development tools in a convenient package, accelerating design time-to-GUI. The low price point makes it easier to put a kit on every engineer's desktop or lab bench.

The new solution kit includes support for Micrium's µC/GUI graphic library, a powerful graphic package that allows developers to add a state-of-the-art GUI with touchscreen to any embedded solution. In September 2012, Renesas and Micrium introduced the “The Power of Two” program, where Renesas customers designing products with RX and RL78 MCUs can receive a single, complementary production RTOS/Middleware license and source code from Micrium. With this Embedded GUI Solution Kit, Renesas and Micrium extend “The Power of Two” program, adding the µC/GUI development software package to the offering. The “Power of Two” Program runs until March 31, 2013.

“The Embedded GUI solution kit marks the next stage in our ongoing partnership with Serious Integrated and Micrium,” said Peter Carbone, Vice President of Marketing at Renesas Electronics America. “Leveraging comprehensive knowledge of our touchscreen LCD solution, we've built a solution kit with an integrated development environment that can dramatically reduce development time from months to days for quick prototype solutions to support new and emerging market opportunities.”

About the Embedded GUI Solution Kit

Based on Renesas' RX63N MCU and the 4.3-inch WQVGA graphic/touch module, the next-generation Embedded GUI Solution Kit offers a cost-effective platform for rapid GUI development and deployment. The Solution Kit can be integrated directly into an embedded application. The kit supports multiple software GUI development platforms including the µC/GUI from Micrium, the ShipEngine and ShipTide products from Serious Integrated and a free Renesas package. With the optional communications board, the kit can also support a wide range of connectivity options including Ethernet, Wi-Fi and other communication standards.

Pricing and Availability

The Embedded GUI Solution Kit is available now from Renesas Electronics America at $199 suggested retail price. The optional communications board adding Ethernet, CAN and PMOD interfaces will be available in February 2013. (Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.)

About Renesas Electronics America Inc.

Renesas Electronics America Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), the world's number one supplier of microcontrollers and a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions including microcontrollers, SoC solutions, and a broad range of analog and power devices. In the Americas, Renesas Electronics America markets and sells industrial-type active-matrix LCD modules from NLT Technologies, Ltd., a global leader in innovative display technologies. More information about the products offered by Renesas Electronics America can be found at http://am.renesas.com/.