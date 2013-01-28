General Informatics Wins AE Innovation Award

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

General Informatics, a Louisiana based Technology company, was awarded the 2013 Deltek ‘Excellence in Innovation' Award in recognition of the company's work on making Technology affordable and reliable for Architectural and Engineering firms. Deltek is the top global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for professional services firms and government contractors.

The General Informatics solution, TotalCARE™ Cloud, includes the proven capabilities of Deltek Vision™ Cloud based ERP suite coupled with business class workstations, software, server, phones, printers and Cloud based email and backup, all covered with professional IT Support at the lowest price point in industry. AE firms can focus on growth, without distractions.

“We're pleased to recognize General Informatics efforts in extending value to the Vision SAAS Program – especially their approach to integrate so many pieces of technology at one point,” said Andy Christenson, Sr. Director, Global Alliances at Deltek. “We see our Clients succeeding with this program and would encourage other firms to take similar steps to better focus on growth."

“TotalCARE™ Cloud is a direct result of understanding the unique technology needs of our AE partners,” said Mohit ‘Mo' Vij, General Informatics CEO. “Using Deltek Technology and Cloud Services, TotalCARE™ provides best-in-class systems and tools. It dramatically simplifies operations for the owner and costs less than what firms are already paying for technology.”

About General Informatics: General Informatics is a Louisiana based technology and business consulting firm that focuses on helping AE firms maximize their technology investment. Through its innovative approach and customer focus, it has earned the loyalty of more than 50 leading AE firms in the Gulf Coast area. It has received many awards including Best Solution in the Country by Microsoft and has been listed 3 times in INC Magazine's list of fastest growing companies in US.

About Deltek, Inc.: Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Deltek is the leading global provider of information solutions for professional services firms and government contractors. For decades, Deltek has delivered actionable insight that empowers customers to unlock their business potential. 15,000 organizations and 2 million users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, optimize resources, streamline operations, and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek – Know more. Do more.® www.deltek.com.