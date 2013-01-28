American Shared Hospital Services Announces Turkish Government Approval of Reimbursement for Gamma Knife Treatments at Florence Nightingale Hospital Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSE MKT:AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, announced today that the government of Turkey has approved reimbursement under the country's health insurance program for treatment with the Gamma Knife® PerfexionTM system at Florence Nightingale Hospital Group in Istanbul supplied by AMS through its EWRS Turkey subsidiary. This Perfexion system began treating private pay patients in May 2012.

Reimbursement had previously been approved for treatments with the Gamma Knife system at Baskent University in Adana, Turkey supplied by AMS.

AMS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ernest A. Bates, M.D., said, "We expect treatment volume at Florence Nightingale Hospital Group to accelerate now that this reimbursement policy has been established. With more than 90% of Turkey's population of 77 million covered under the country's health insurance program, Turkey represents a significant growth opportunity for AMS."

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers the latest IGRT and IMRT systems, as well as its proprietary Operating Room for the 21st CenturySM concept. AMS owns a preferred stock investment in Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., developer of the compact MEVION S250 Proton Therapy System.

