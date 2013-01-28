Hortonworks Joins OpenStack Foundation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Hortonworks, a leading contributor to Apache Hadoop, today announced it has joined the OpenStack Foundation, which promotes the development, distribution and adoption of the OpenStack cloud operating system. By contributing to the OpenStack ecosystem, Hortonworks is supporting the open source community and facilitating adoption of 100-percent open source Apache Hadoop-based solutions in the cloud. Now customers will be able to access an enterprise-ready Hortonworks Data Platform built for the cloud that alleviates the time and complexities of manually deploying a big data solution.

OpenStack is a global collaboration of developers and cloud computing technologists producing a ubiquitous open source cloud-computing platform for public and private clouds. Serving developers, users and the entire OpenStack ecosystem, the OpenStack Foundation provides a set of shared resources to grow the footprint of OpenStack clouds, enables technology vendors targeting the platform and assists developers in producing the best cloud software in the industry.

“As our customers investigate big data projects, they are increasingly looking to leverage the agility and elasticity of the cloud for their Apache Hadoop deployments,” said Mitch Ferguson, vice president of business development, Hortonworks. “We remain dedicated to 100-percent open source, enterprise-ready Apache Hadoop, and joining the OpenStack Foundation will help our customers deploy big data solutions on fully open source platforms. By fostering the adoption of Hadoop in the cloud supporting the open source community, Hortonworks is empowering the ecosystem with flexible and cost-effective big data solutions.”

Hortonworks offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), the industry's only 100-percent open source platform built on Apache Hadoop. It provides a comprehensive, next-generation data management infrastructure that includes the vital management, monitoring, metadata and data integration services required by organizations to maximize value from their data. By keeping HDP a truly open source distribution, Hortonworks offers Hadoop users a reliable, lucrative and flexible platform for scalable, easy-to-use data processing.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading commercial vendor of Apache Hadoop, the preeminent open source platform for storing, managing and analyzing big data. Our distribution, Hortonworks Data Platform powered by Apache Hadoop, provides an open and stable foundation for enterprises and a growing ecosystem to build and deploy big data solutions. Hortonworks is the trusted source for information on Hadoop, and together with the Apache community, Hortonworks is making Hadoop more robust and easier to install, manage and use. Hortonworks provides unmatched technical support, training and certification programs for enterprises, systems integrators and technology vendors. For more information, visit www.hortonworks.com.