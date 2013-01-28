AEE Solar Dealer Conference to Provide Best Practices for Solar Industry Feb 10-13 in San Diego

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AEE Solar, one of the nation's largest and most well-established wholesale distributors of solar products and equipment, will provide best practices on all aspects of the solar industry at the industry-leading AEE Solar Dealer Conference from February 10-13, 2013 at the Mission Bay Hilton in San Diego. The AEE Solar Conference event is one of the most established in the industry and provides a leading venue for solar veterans and entrepreneurs to learn about industry changes, earn NABCEP CE credits, discover innovative products and technologies from leading providers, and uncover new strategies to help make a solar business successful.

“With over 30 years' experience, AEE Solar has had the honor of establishing relationships with the brightest minds in solar,” said Gregg Fisher, General Manager and V.P. of AEE Solar. “Once a year, we gather this team of experts together to provide an unrivaled learning opportunity for our customers. With this year's theme of ‘Delivering Success,' we've developed a dynamic curriculum to guide our customers through the evolving challenges of today's marketplace and further safeguard their long-term business growth.”

This three-and-a-half day event offers the opportunity for AEE Solar customers to speak with and learn from many of the most influential and well respected members of the solar community including David Katz, a pioneer in the solar industry and AEE Solar's founder, and Angiolo Laviziano, co-founder of Mainstream Energy and former CFO of Conergy AG. The diverse curriculum covers topics ranging from ways to build sales pipelines and establish a profitable referral program; to the sizing, installing and maintaining grid-tie battery back-up systems that meet the needs of today's customers.

Additional notable speakers include:

Ryan Mayfield, P.E., NEC code expert

Rod Bergen, founder of Rod Bergen & Associates

Ken Gardner, solar veteran and owner of Gardner Engineering Alternative Energy

AEE Solar is now accepting reservations for this event, however space is limited. The first 20 people to register via http://www.aeesolar.com/dealer-conference-2013 and enter the code “Reader” will receive $50 off their registration fee.

About AEE Solar, Inc.

AEE Solar Inc., a subsidiary of Mainstream Energy Corporation, is one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of solar products and equipment. With over 30 years of solar expertise, AEE offers their customers the products, training and support needed to succeed. AEE supplies resellers, contractors, integrators, and installers the field-tested, reliable products they need to design, install and maintain renewable energy systems. For more, visit AEESolar.com or call 800.777.6609.