Compli Portfolio™ to Be Introduced at the 2013 NADA Convention

Compli®, the nation's trusted provider of HR and compliance management software, will unveil Compli Portfolio™, an entirely new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, at the 2013 NADA Convention in Orlando, Florida. Portfolio is designed to support a variety of industries and provides a revolutionary new way for companies to approach their Compliance Obligation Management responsibilities.

It is because the HR, risk and compliance landscape continues to change and evolve that Portfolio has leveraged the best of the “intelligent web's” tool kit. Operating on any device, the intuitive flexibility of Portfolio's workflow tools and document management safeguards help customers cost-effectively stay ahead of all their risk and compliance requirements.

“Portfolio reflects the way our clients work and combines robust business process improvement tools with sophisticated single-sign-on connectivity to help eliminate functional overlap, improve transparency and simplify compliance reporting,” said David Childers, CEO of Compli. “Most organizations have three or four systems up and running in support of their HR and compliance goals; Portfolio is the electronic three-ring binder that efficiently marries these activities together and improves performance.”

Compli will be introducing Portfolio at the National Automotive Dealer Association (NADA) Convention in Orlando, Florida, at booth #2120. For more information, visit: www.compli.com/portfolio13.

About Compli:

Compli's software combines intuitive technology, flexible workflow and content from subject matter experts to help clients simply and cost-efficiently manage, monitor and document HR, safety and compliance requirements for the entire lifecycle of an employee. From pre-employment audit, through onboarding, training and ultimately the exit interview, Compli automates the entire process. Compli standardizes key business processes, creating actionable information and intelligence to drive productivity, reduce risk and increase profits. For information on Compli, a product demonstration, or the latest Compli news, visit www.compli.com or call 1-866-294-5545 toll free.