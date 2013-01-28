Award-Winning MMO Company Signs Agreement with Virtual Piggy

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Virtual Piggy, Inc. VPIG announced today that it has reached an agreement with ChangYou.com (US) to bring its safe youth payments technology to their online gaming community on GameFuse.com. ChangYou.com (US) is a publishing subsidiary of ChangYou.com, Ltd. CYOU with 75 million users worldwide and is a leading publisher of free-to-play massively multiplayer online games in North America.

Virtual Piggy allows parents to set up a monthly allowance online for their children and promotes financial management while empowering U21s to make purchasing, saving and other money management decisions for themselves, within the boundaries setup by their parents.

“We are excited to partner with Virtual Piggy to provide a youth-friendly payment method for our players on GameFuse,” said Vickie Chen, General Manager at ChangYou.com (US). “Virtual Piggy will give us the ability to empower these customers and expand our revenue opportunities, while keeping our youth payments safe and secure.”

“We are confident that Virtual Piggy is a great solution for companies worldwide, and ChangYou.com (US) is a perfect partner to show this value,” said Virtual Piggy Founder and CEO Dr. Jo Webber. “Their young customers will now be able to make the in-game purchases they want safely and securely, and we expect many more international companies will see this value in our technology as we continue to expand globally.”

About Virtual Piggy, Inc.

Virtual Piggy, Inc. is the first e-commerce solution that enables kids to manage and spend money within a parent-controlled environment. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the Under 21 age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses the ability to function in a manner consistent with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and similar international children's privacy laws. Virtual Piggy enables the Under 21 audience to play, transact and socialize in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight and control. The company is based in Hermosa Beach, CA and on the Web at: www.virtualpiggy.com

About ChangYou.com (US)

ChangYou.com (US) is a publishing subsidiary of ChangYou.com, Ltd. CYOU located in Santa Clara, California. Originally started as the MMORPG business unit of Sohu.com in 2003, ChangYou.com became a separate, stand-alone company in December 2007. As a leading publisher of free-to-play massively multiplayer online games in North America, ChangYou.com (US) has published a variety of multiplayer online games, including Dragon Oath and Sword Girls. More information about the company can be found at us.changyou.com.

About GameFuse

Established in November 2012 and operated by ChangYou.com (US) Inc., GameFuse is a new online gaming destination which offers free-to-play online games that connects mid- to hard-core gamers in a fun, competitive and immersive experience. Currently in beta stage, the online portal offers a number of high quality free-to-play games and will soon expand its portfolio with a wide variety of PC and web games that will quickly solidify itself as the top online gaming destination.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements herein other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise additional capital, our limited operating history and revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our dependence on third party developers, our ability to develop new services, market acceptance of our services, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, enforcement of our intellectual property, general economic conditions, as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Forms 10-K filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC.