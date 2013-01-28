IPG to be featured on "21st Century Health" to air on Fox News, CNBC

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Multi-Media Productions (USA), Inc. is pleased to announce that IPG, the industry leading provider of Device Benefit Management™ solutions, will be featured on 21st Century Health, to be aired on Fox News, CNBC, Bloomberg and other reputable leaders in business news.

Device Benefit Management plays a critical role as the industry seeks solutions for managing rapidly growing implantable device utilization and costs in excess of $125 Billion in health plan annual spend.

The IPG Device Benefit Management™ (patent pending) model provides the management, device experience, supporting analytics and industry standards that demonstrate never before seen transparency and price stability to implantable devices.

IPG collaborates with Health Plans in partnership with Employers, Providers, Physicians, and Manufacturers to develop market-based solutions that positively impact cost, quality and affordability of care related to implantable procedures.

Their implant management model effectively manages the complexities associated with device coordination, billing, replacement, and tracking, which subsequently delivers increased transparency and predictability to implantable device spend. Utilizing their unique and market-leading data and clinical analytics through a proprietary device registry, IPG is successfully driving adoption of best practices and improved standards of care.

“As the leader in their industry, IPG was a natural fit for our program,” stated Chris Graniti, Program Producer. “We are excited to have them on our show and share their message.”

About IPG

As the leading provider of Device Benefit Management solutions, IPG provides high quality, affordable implantable device solutions to address the critical need of reducing overall healthcare costs. The company has pioneered a unique DBM model which streamlines the management and delivery of implantable devices by working directly with health plans, clinical providers, facilities and medical device manufacturers. IPG delivers implant intelligence surrounding the overall cost and quality of healthcare being delivered, adding transparency and control of spend in tandem with the implementation of quality metrics necessary to drive and reward best practices. This approach ensures that patients receive increased access to affordable and innovative life-saving and life-enhancing device-intensive medical therapies. For more information about IPG, call us at 1-866-753-0046, or visit us on the web at www.ipg.com.

