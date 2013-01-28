O'Reilly Auto Parts Chooses PROS Big Data Applications to Improve Pricing and Sales Effectiveness

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

PROS® PRO, a big data software company, today announced O'Reilly Auto Parts (“O'Reilly”) has chosen PROS big data applications to support pricing and sales effectiveness initiatives in its stores.

Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., O'Reilly is one of the nation's largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1957, O'Reilly operates more than 3,900 stores in the United States.

“With a rapidly growing business and consistently managing more than 120,000 SKUs from over 500 vendors, and touching as many as 300,000 SKUs, we wanted better insights from our data and to enable our sales teams to better serve our customers,” said O'Reilly Senior Vice-President of Merchandise Michael D. Swearinengin. “We conducted a comprehensive review of PROS and its biggest competitors, and we felt PROS commitment to customer success, strong references and aftermarket parts solution was unmatched.”

“IT plays a critical role in implementing new technologies, and PROS took a strategic partnership approach in understanding our requirements,” said O'Reilly Senior Vice-President of Information Systems Steve Jasinski. “PROS configurability requires no custom code, which allows us to deploy much faster. With PROS data science, we're also able to create a value-added asset from the existing data we manage companywide, enabling our team to better serve our customers and grow our business.”

“We've seen firsthand that high-performing companies like O'Reilly are evaluating new opportunities for mining their data to gain transformational advantages,” said PROS Chief Sales Officer Chris Jones. “With PROS, companies can leverage their big data to uncover insights about their customers' buying patterns, based on real-time data science and analytics. Sales forces can gain a definitive selling advantage, which enables them to confidently tailor deals for customers. We appreciate O'Reilly's confidence in PROS, and look forward to a successful and enduring partnership.”

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family, the Company operated 3,896 stores in 39 states as of Sept. 30, 2012.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO is a big data software company that helps customers outperform in their markets by using big data to sell more effectively. We apply 27 years of data science experience to unlock buying patterns and preferences within transaction data to reveal which opportunities are most likely to close, which offers are most likely to sell and which prices are most likely to win. PROS offers big data solutions to optimize sales, pricing, quoting, rebates and revenue management across more than 30 industries. PROS has implemented more than 500 solutions in more than 55 countries. The PROS team comprises more than 650 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

