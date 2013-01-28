Pernix Therapeutics to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Pernix” or the “Company”) PTX, a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it is scheduled to ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 am EST on Monday, January 28, 2013 to celebrate the Company's listing on the NASDAQ Global Market. The Company's common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ on January 28, 2013.

Access to the NASDAQ MarketSite webcam feed is available to view the ceremony live by launching this link, http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx at 9:20 a.m. EST. To watch, under the heading MarketSite at the bottom of the page click on Windows Media Player.

Cooper Collins, President and CEO of Pernix, said, “We are pleased to ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell, celebrating our new listing and recent completion of the acquisition of Cypress Pharmaceuticals and Hawthorn Pharmaceuticals.”

About Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Pernix Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily focused on the sales, marketing, manufacturing and development of branded, generic and OTC pharmaceutical products. The Company manages a portfolio of branded products, including the recently acquired Hawthorn Pharmaceuticals' product line. The Company's branded products for the pediatrics market include CEDAX®, an antibiotic for middle ear infections, NATROBA™, a topical treatment for head lice marketed under an exclusive co-promotion agreement with ParaPRO, LLC, and a family of treatments for cough and cold (ZUTRIPRO®, BROVEX®, ALDEX® and PEDIATEX®). The Company's branded products for gastroenterology include OMECLAMOX-PAK®, a 10-day treatment for H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease, and REZYST™, a probiotic blend to promote dietary management. The Company promotes its branded pediatric and gastroenterology products through its sales force. Pernix markets its generic products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cypress Pharmaceuticals and Macoven Pharmaceuticals. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Southern Laboratories, manufactures and packages products for the pharmaceutical industry in a wide range of dosage-forms. A product candidate utilizing cough-related intellectual property is in development for the U.S. OTC market. Founded in 1996, the Company is based in The Woodlands, TX.

Additional information about Pernix is available on the Company's website located at www.pernixtx.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect the Company's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. No assurances can be given regarding the Company's future performance. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.