Vitesse CTO to Speak in Upcoming Industry Events

Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation VTSS, a leading provider of advanced IC solutions for Carrier and Enterprise networks, announced that Martin Nuss, chief technology officer at Vitesse, will join other industry experts in two separate webinars immediately prior to Mobile World Congress 2013.

ATIS “ GPS Vulnerabilities and Implications for Telecom ,” February 7, 2013 at 11:00 AM Eastern : A recent addition to the ATIS Board of Directors, Dr. Nuss will join experts from NIST, the University of Texas, and Symmetricom for the ATIS webinar, “GPS Vulnerabilities and Implications for Telecom.” As reliance on GPS and GNSS as sources of time and frequency in today's telecom networks increases, these systems are also more vulnerable due to problems such as jamming and spoofing. The webinar will address telecom systems' dependence on GPS and GNSS, with discussion focused on options for backing up these systems and alternative network timing technologies. Register online at www.atis.org/events/webinars.asp.

Dr. Nuss will also participate alongside experts from Alcatel-Lucent and Ceragon in the “Scaling Small Cell Backhaul” webinar hosted by Infonetics analyst, Richard Webb. As mobile operators seek to increase network coverage and capacity, a key challenge is how to cost-effectively scale small cell backhaul. The discussion will focus on how operators build out small cell networks and examine the toolkit of new backhaul solutions. Register online at www.infonetics.com/infonetics-events.

