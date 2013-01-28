Amira Nature Foods Ltd Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2013 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (the "Company") ANFI, a leading global provider of packaged Indian specialty rice, will release its third quarter fiscal 2013 financial results on Monday, February 25, 2013, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, February 25, 2013. The dial-in number for this conference call is (877) 407-3982 for North American listeners and (201) 493-6780 for international listeners. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.amirafoods.com/.

An audio replay will be available following the completion of the conference call by dialing (877) 870-5176 for North American listeners or (858) 384-5517 for international listeners (conference ID 408090). The webcast of the teleconference will be archived and available on the Company's website.

About Amira Nature Foods

Founded in 1915, Amira has evolved into a leading global provider of packaged Indian specialty rice, with sales in over 40 countries today. Amira sells Basmati rice, premium long-grain rice grown only in certain regions of the Indian sub-continent, under their flagship Amira brand as well as under other third party brands. Amira sells its products primarily in emerging markets through a broad distribution network. Amira's headquarters are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it also has offices in India, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.