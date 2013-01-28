API Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ORLANDO, FL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

API Technologies Corp. ATNY (“API” or the “Company”), a trusted provider of RF/microwave, microelectronics, and security solutions for critical and high-reliability applications, today announced that it will host a conference call to review the Company's results for the fiscal fourth quarter and twelve months ended November 30, 2012 on Wednesday, February 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Bel Lazar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Rehkemper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The call will be available by dialing 866-605-3852 or 412-317-6789 and accessible by webcast at www.apitech.com. Recorded replays of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company's website and by telephone for 30 days at 877-344-7529, replay passcode #10023558, beginning 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2013.

About API Technologies Corp.

API Technologies designs, develops and manufactures electronic systems, subsystems, RF and secure solutions for technically demanding defense, aerospace and commercial applications. API Technologies' customers include many leading Fortune 500 companies. API Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ATNY. For further information, please visit the Company website at www.apitech.com.