Massive Dynamics to Double Initial Shipment of Cutting Edge iPhone 5 Battery Pack

Massive Dynamics Inc. MSSD announces today that the company has doubled its initial distribution of its cutting edge iPhone 5 battery pack. Massive and its strategic partner, CoCoBlue, are working overtime to ensure that the first shipment of units will arrive in the United States within the next two weeks.

"The excitement generated by the launch has been overwhelming thus far," said Oscar Hines, President. "We are working as quickly as possible to open our new e-commerce website and begin taking pre-orders for this ground-breaking product.”

The ergonomically designed battery pack effectively doubles the useful battery life of the popular iPhone 5, manufactured by Apple Inc. AAPL. The battery pack is the first product released under the newly formed CocoBlueUSA brand, a joint venture between Massive Dynamics and CoCoBlue (http://cocoblue.com.cn).

More information on Massive Dynamics and its cutting-edge smartphone products can be found at http://www.massivedynamicscorp.com/ and soon to come find new smartphone products on http://www.cocoblueusa.com.

