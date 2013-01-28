Dexter Credit Union Implements Q2ebanking's Full Suite of eBanking Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Q2ebanking, a provider of highly secure electronic banking solutions for banks and credit unions throughout the U.S., announced that Rhode Island-based Dexter Credit Union has implemented its platform of electronic banking solutions to provide members with more robust services and a user-friendly interface that remains consistent across any channel or mobile device.

Dexter's recent core conversion to Connecticut-based COCC motivated the credit union to evaluate all member-facing technology, particularly its ebanking channel. Dexter selected Q2ebanking for its single platform approach that would support retail and business members, as well as for its advanced security features.

“Over the past few years, it had become evident that we needed to embrace emerging technology, ensuring a continued strong connection with our members,” said Stephen Angell, CEO and president of Dexter Credit Union. “We took a hard look at all of our technology, primarily focusing on identifying more robust, easy-to-use ebanking solutions. Q2ebanking's single platform offers the flexibility we need to grow as our members' needs change. It also provides a security foundation that gives us confidence in all ebanking transactions.”

Dexter Credit Union is leveraging Q2ebanking's entire suite of ebanking solutions including online banking, text banking and mobile apps for both the iPhone and Android. Additionally, members can access bill pay through a single sign on. Q2ebanking also provides the credit union with member education services and materials to help employees best instruct new online and mobile users.

“More banks and credit unions are finding that simply offering online and mobile banking tools as add-on solutions is not enough; an integrated, feature-on-demand platform offers the true customization and the flexibility needed to fully engage today's consumers,” said Matt Flake, CEO and president of Q2ebanking. “Financial institutions, like Dexter Credit Union, that proactively enhance their virtual offerings best position themselves to meet increasing member ebanking needs and take advantage of new technologies, such as the emergence of tablet banking. We are pleased to have been selected by Dexter and to work with them to deliver tailored solutions, allowing members to transact securely any time, from any location and any device.”

About Q2ebanking

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2ebanking is a technology company that provides a comprehensive electronic banking platform consisting of high quality technology solutions that enable financial institutions and their customers to securely communicate and transact – anytime anywhere. Its Microsoft.Net®-based platform provides flexible deployment options for online banking, mobile and tablet banking, voice banking as well as a security application to effectively mitigate fraud risk for community financial institutions. In 2010, 2011 and 2012, the company was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine. For more information about Q2 and its solutions, contact Mickey Goldwasser at 512.807.1660, via email mgoldwasser@q2ebanking.com or visit www.q2ebanking.com.