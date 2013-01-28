Target Bringing Fresh Grocery to Stores in Detroit Area

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Target Corp. TGT is pleased to announce that fresh grocery is coming to the Detroit area as part of the company's ongoing effort to remodel stores across the country. In addition to featuring a large selection of affordable fresh foods, the new layout will include reinventions in several other departments such as beauty, home, shoes and baby, aimed at providing guests with an exceptional one-stop shopping experience.

Remodeled stores will include approximately 10,000 square feet dedicated to fresh food, including a curated assortment of fresh produce, fresh packaged meat and pre-packaged baked goods, in addition to dry and frozen offerings. Guests will also find a selection of national food brands, as well as award-winning Target owned brands including Archer Farms premium foods, Market Pantry value staples and meal options, and Sutton & Dodge premium quality USDA Choice beef.

Beyond the grocery aisles, the remodeled stores will also feature other enhancements. In the beauty aisles, guests will experience a more visual environment, making it easier to browse a mix of everyday essentials and exclusive brands. The home department will offer easier navigation with wider aisles and lower product displays. The shoe department will be more comfortable with additional seating and mirrors, and the baby department will become easier to shop with broader visibility between baby gear, supplies and apparel.

“We've heard from our guests that they want more fresh food options in the convenience of their local Target store,” said Annette Miller, senior vice president of grocery, Target. “We're excited to unveil a new, one-stop shopping experience and believe this significant investment underscores our commitment to the Detroit community.”

Beginning March 24, guests in the Detroit area can shop the expanded fresh food layout and other enhanced departments at the following Target locations:

Rochester Canton Clinton Pointe 2887 S Rochester Rd. 43670 Ford Rd. 33860 S Gratiot Ave. Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Canton, MI 48187 Clinton Township, MI 48035 West Livonia Commerce Township Auburn Hills 20100 Haggerty Rd. 495 Haggerty Hwy 650 Brown Rd. Livonia, MI 48152 Walled Lake, MI 48390 Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Troy Allen Park Southfield 1301 Coolidge Hwy 3100 Fairlane Dr. 30333 Southfield Rd. Troy, MI 48084 Allen Park, MI 48101 Southfield, MI 48076

Target will share information about plans to remodel additional stores in Detroit later this spring. Target is also remodeling locations in several other markets across the country including Cleveland, San Antonio and Las Vegas.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation TGT serves guests at 1,782 stores across the United States and at Target.com. The company plans to open its first stores in Canada in 2013. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit through community grants and programs; today, that giving equals more than $4 million a week. For more information about Target's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit Target.com/hereforgood.

For more information, visit Target.com/pressroom.

Note: Target welcomes the media to its stores. To contact your local store about shooting b-roll or photos or to request a local interview, please visit “Find a Store” at Target.com and contact the Leader on Duty. You also may visit Target.com/Pressroom to access product information, photos and more.