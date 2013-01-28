Navigant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Navigant NCI today announced that it will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 14, 2013. Following the release, Julie Howard, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed via the Navigant website (www.navigant.com/investor_relations) or by dialing 888.593.8430 (312.470.7390 for international callers) and referencing pass code “NCI.” The web cast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Navigant

Navigant NCI is a specialized, global expert services firm dedicated to assisting clients in creating and protecting value in the face of critical business risks and opportunities. Through senior level engagement with clients, Navigant professionals combine technical expertise in Disputes and Investigations, Economics, Financial Advisory and Management Consulting, with business pragmatism in the highly regulated Construction, Energy, Financial Services and Healthcare industries. More information about Navigant can be found at www.navigant.com.