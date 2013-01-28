Arthur Sweetser of 89 Degrees and David Daniels of The Relevancy Group to Present at Email Evolution Conference in Miami

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

89 Degrees, a customer engagement agency that leverages data and analytically driven strategy for maximum ROI, announced that 89 Degrees CMO Arthur Sweetser and Relevancy Group CEO David Daniels will co-present at the Email Evolution Conference 2013 on February 8 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The two recognized email experts will present “2013 Trends in Email and Customer Engagement” and “Beyond Email Batch & Blast: 89 Degrees and WorldVision”, for which they will be joined by Todd Ranson, channel manager of interactive engagement and donor engagement at World Vision. They will also offer practical advice geared to results in “5 Steps to Better Customer Engagement through Email”, using social media, transactional data, personalization, mobile and tactical creativity.

The 2013 Email Evolution Conference brings together hundreds of leaders who are collectively shaping the future of marketing. Attendees will uncover the latest tips and trends in the ever-evolving world of email marketing. Top digital marketers will demonstrate how this low-cost communication tool can provide a highly rewarding ROI — whether used on its own, or integrated with social, search, mobile, video, and other email enhancers.

Arthur Sweeter is a prolific marketer and bona fide thought leader in the dynamic world of digital and CRM marketing. He has held senior marketing and management roles at email marketing provider e-Dialog, S&H greenpoints, Converse and agencies Ogilvy & Mather, Cabot, Hill Holliday and Gearon Hoffman. Arthur is a highly regarded industry figure who speaks at conferences and co-authored the book Successful Email Marketing Strategies: From Hunting to Farming.

According to Direct Magazine, David Daniels is "one of the most influential experts in email marketing, if not the most influential." A tenured marketer, public speaker, industry analyst and consultant, he formerly served as vice president and principal analyst with Forrester Research and was vice president and research director of the groundbreaking Jupiter Research for nearly a decade. David is co-author of the book "Email Marketing An Hour A Day" which has been translated into four languages and continues to be distributed worldwide.

