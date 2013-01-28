Medisse, a Dutch Biomaterial Company, Raises €2,6 Million Funding for Its Lead Product FlexiSurge Adhesion Barrier

EDE, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Medisse B.V., announced the closure of a Series B equity financing round for the clinical trial of its lead product FlexiSurge® Adhesion Barrier. New investor IIG joins the existing investors, BioGeneration Ventures and Omnes Capital in the round. In addition Medisse will receive an innovation credit from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs. Medisse is active in resorbable implants for soft tissue applications, based on a patented flexible polymer platform.

Sandra de Vos, CEO of Medisse commented: “We are very pleased that this investment round give us the opportunity to bring the company to the next level. With these proceeds we will perform the first clinical trial of FlexiSurge Adhesion Barrier, aiming to obtain a CE mark, but will also be used for developing other devices. The growing use of resorbable materials for soft tissue applications creats exciting opportunities for Medisse”.

Marius Prins, managing director of PPM Oost, fund manager of IIG: “The international demand for medical adhesive prevention is promising. Important health care benefits can be achieved. With this investment, IIG aims to facilitate Medisse's technology validation to a human proof of concept and commercial roll out in Europe“.

Medisse's Chairman Joost Holthuis, representing BioGeneration Ventures on the board, commented “We are looking forward to bring a number of innovative resorbable products towards the clinic and first commercial use the coming years based on a proven and versatile technology platform”.

About Medisse

Medisse develops resorbable implants based on a flexible material. Medisse's first product, the FlexiSurge Adhesion Barrier has very good adhesion prevention properties and is easy to use. Medisse was founded in 2009 and is based in Ede, the Netherlands. For further information; www.medisse.com

About IIG

Innovatie- en Investeringsfonds Gelderland (IIG) invests in enterprises in the Province of Gelderland that are knowledge-intensive and contribute to its regional economic development, a.o. in the Life Sciences and Health sector. www.ppmoost.nl

About BioGeneration Ventures

BioGeneration Ventures manages funds that are actively investing venture capital in the next generation of successful Life Sciences companies in The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Its team has a successful track record and a broad experience in the Life Sciences sector. BioGeneration Ventures was co-founded by the Netherlands Genomics Initiative (NGI), the Holding of the University of Leiden, and ABN- AMRO. BioGeneration closely cooperates with Forbion Capital Partners.

www.biogenerationventures.com

About Omnes Capital (formerly Crédit Agricole Private Equity)

Omnes Capital is a major player in private equity, with a commitment to financing SMEs. With €1.9 billion in assets under management, Omnes Capital provides companies with the capital needed to finance their growth and with key expertise in a number of areas: LBO & Expansion Capital, Venture Capital in technology and life sciences, Renewable Energy, Secondary Funds of Funds, Co-Investment. Omnes Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

www.omnescapital.com