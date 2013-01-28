Research and Markets: Polyethylene Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k79cwj/polyethylene) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Polyethylene Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" to their offering.

This research presents major market trends affecting the Polyethylene industry in Japan. The report covers Japan Polyethylene plants and presents installed capacity by technology. In addition, it presents Polyethylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polyethylene producers in Japan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Japan Polyethylene industry including all the major parameters.

Scope

- Polyethylene industry supply scenario in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Polyethylene plants in Japan with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as technology, and operator and equity details

- Polyethylene industry market dynamics in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polyethylene plants

- Company shares of key Polyethylene producers in the country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Japan Polyethylene Industry, Supply Scenario, 2000-2016

3 Japan Polyethylene Industry, Market Dynamics, 2000-2016

4 Japan Polyethylene Industry, Trade Balance, 2000-2016

5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Company Snapshot

6 Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Company Snapshot

7 Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Company Snapshot

8 Appendix

Companies Mentioned Include:

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

- Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k79cwj/polyethylene

Source: GlobalData