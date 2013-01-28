Lowe SSP3 Colombia Wins Ad Age's International Agency of the Year

LONDON & BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ad Age has announced its hotly contested Agency ‘A List' and has named Lowe and Partners' Colombia agency Lowe SSP3 its International Agency of The Year.

Jose Miguel Sokoloff, President & Chief Creative Officer of Lowe SSP3 said: - “My partner in Lowe SSP3, Francisco Samper and I are both happy and humbled to be International Agency of the Year, especially against such stellar competition from all over the world. We are proud to be recognized by our peers at Ad Age. We had a really successful 2012 and each one of our hardworking, dedicated people really deserves this - it's their award”.

Lowe SSP3 is the first Colombian agency to win this accolade. Agencies from across the world compete and past winners have been among the most interesting and successful agencies in the history of our industry.

2012 was a historic year for Colombia and Lowe SSP3. Set against a backdrop of turbulent social and economic change and civil unrest, they achieved strong business growth, notable operational development and revenue growth. They were also recognized across the world including the only D&AD Black Pencil Awarded in 2012 - Latin America's first, a Titanium Cannes Lion - Latin America's first, The IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix – another first and the El Ojo 2012 Grand Prix.

The agency has seen considerable growth and development of its offering, against a very harsh period of political and social change in Colombia, won business and grown in size. They had a high success rate in pitches in 2012, winning some key new clients and adding several Unilever brands, Lowe and Partners biggest client globally. They represent many of the leading brands in the market and have been Agency of the Year in Colombia countless times.

Most recently, the team launched their ‘Operation Bethlehem' campaign for the Colombian Ministry of Defence, which over the last few years, has become one of the most awarded campaigns in the world. Over 10,000 people turned out for its launch, by the Colombian Prime Minister in December 2012 http://www.youtube.com/user/loweandpartners.