Research and Markets: Worldwide Market for Network Management Systems Will Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% to Reach USD6.4 Billion in 2016 Says Latest Report

The worldwide market for network management systems was worth USD4.7 billion in 2011.

LTE and optical national generation access (NGA) networks are the two main technology investments that will inject growth into the network management systems (NMS) market. Growth in the business services NMS market will be tempered by policy management deployments, which communications service providers (CSPs) will use to manage large volumes of IP traffic on high-speed LTE and NGA networks.

This Report provides:

- a five-year forecast of spending in the NMS market, split into:

four sub-segments: mobile, business services, residential broadband and PSTN

four geographical regions: Asia-Pacific; Central and Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and North America.

- an examination of the key market drivers and inhibitors for the NMS market during the next five years

- an analysis of the dynamics that are influencing the market in each of the four regions

- insight into the technologies and services that are affecting this market, answering key questions, such as whether LTE has arrived or has still to come, and which NMS sub-segment will have the highest growth

- data on traffic volumes, and an examination of end-user behaviour and how it is influencing this market.

