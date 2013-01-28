Your Family's Favorite Seafood Now at Church's Chicken®

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Church's, one of the top quick-service restaurant chains and known for its world famous chicken, is once again serving up tastes from the sea starting today at participating restaurants. Crispy battered and cooked to a golden brown, Church's flaky white fish fillets are always popular this time of year. Add Church's tasty fries with two fish fillets and Church's fish and chips meal will satisfy anyone's hunger for a seafood lunch or dinner. Also back on the menu is a customer favorite -- Church's crunchy battered popcorn shrimp with just a little kick of spice. The seafood menu is available through March 31, 2013. Prices and offers vary at participating Church's Chicken restaurants.

New to the menu, Church's Baked Macaroni & Cheese will bring memories of when grandma spent hours in the kitchen perfecting her recipe prepared with many ingredients. Now Church's is making it easy for everyone to enjoy the same home-style taste by doing all the work. The new Baked Macaroni & Cheese is a creamy and cheesy side dish that is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and baked until brown and crispy on top.

“Our customers count on Church's throughout the year to provide high quality, satisfying meal choices to meet their needs,” said Rob Crews, Church's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This time of year, having seafood on our menu meets customer demand for alternative choices for lunch, dinner and snacking. And we continue to add new menu items like our Baked Macaroni & Cheese which is sure to become a product that our customers will crave any time of day – it's that good.”

