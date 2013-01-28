Mattel Launches New Global Entertainment Franchise Max Steel™

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Max Steel™, a wholly-owned intellectual property from Mattel, makes its global debut in March with an animated superhero series premiere on Disney XD in the United States and globally on major network operators. The multi-platform action-adventure entertainment franchise will also introduce a dynamic web destination, featuring rich content, including interactive gameplay. Additional property support includes a suite of products, spanning action figures, vehicles, role play items and a diverse line of consumer products available summer 2013.

“As experts in play, we know that the franchise model is no longer strictly about toy making, it's also about compelling content creation,” said Tim Kilpin, general manager of Mattel Global Brands. “We developed the Max Steel storyline to be rich enough to live on any platform enabling a deeper engagement with today's multimedia kids.”

For the past decade, Max Steel entertainment, toys and consumer products have successfully grown in Latin America, emerging as the No. 1 boys brand*. Leveraging this success as a framework, Mattel is expanding the brand globally:

Animated TV Series: Co-produced by Mattel and FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) — one of the world's largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of content — the Max Steel CGI animated series premieres March 25 in the U.S. on Disney XD, a leading kids entertainment network. The 26-episode series will then roll out in more than 100 territories globally, including Australia, New Zealand, India, China, Hong Kong, Central and Eastern Europe, South and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, France, Italy, Spain and more. FME manages worldwide distribution of the series (excluding USA), as well as global home entertainment rights.

Online content hub: Fans will be able to view episodes online at MaxSteel.com, which will go live in March timed to the series premiere, as well as on DisneyXD.com. The site has been developed as an immersive experience for kids to engage in the world of Max Steel with exclusive games, video content, music and the latest information on toys and products.

Mobile gaming: The Max Steel side scrolling action adventure game allows kids to experience the Max Steel story on their iOS or Android device. The mobile game will include codes to unlock exclusive content on the platform.

Toys and consumer products: Timed to Max Steel's fall season beginning in August, Mattel will launch a new line of toys that infuses team-up, turbo energy and transformation features unique to the brand. The toy line will include action figures, ride-on and die-cast vehicles, role play items and remote control products.

Publishing: In North America, UK, Australia and New Zealand, Mattel has partnered with VIZ Media, LLC, the largest distributor and licensor of anime and manga (Japanese-themed comics) in North America. As part of the collaboration, VIZ Media will develop and publish a Max Steel original graphic novel series. The graphic novel series will launch in Fall 2013 under VIZ's kids imprint.

“Max Steel is an immersive boys franchise that brings a positive and relatable role model to kids, and is supported by a captivating storyline, allowing them to unlock their own inner superhero,” said Doug Wadleigh, senior vice president, global brands marketing strategy, Mattel.

Max Steel Synopsis:

Max Steel is the ultimate aspirational teen hero with a secret. The story revolves around the trials and tribulations of a teenaged boy named Maxwell McGrath and his out-of-this-world alien companion, Steel. Both have super strengths and powers, Max with Turbo energy and Steel with alien intellect. When they combine forces to create Max Steel, the ultimate superhero is unleashed — unlocking their inner heroes. The series draws upon turbo-charged teamwork, laughter and friendship to help kids overcome life's obstacles — from the everyday, to the out-of-this-world.

About Max Steel

Developed by Mattel, Inc., Max Steel is an immersive franchise that brings a positive and relatable superhero to kids, supported by a captivating storyline and compelling multi-platform content for today's tech-forward kid. Featuring an animated superhero series, Max Steel draws upon turbo-charged teamwork, laughter and friendship to help kids overcome life's obstacles — from the everyday, to the out-of-this-world. With worldwide distribution partners, the franchise launches include content and a robust portfolio spanning toys, digital platforms and consumer products. For more information, visit www.maxsteel2013.com

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc. MAT is the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of toys and family products. The Mattel family is comprised of such best-selling brands as Barbie®, the most popular fashion doll ever introduced, Hot Wheels®, Matchbox®, American Girl®, Radica® and Tyco R/C®, as well as Fisher-Price® brands, including Thomas & Friends®, Little People®, Power Wheels® and a wide array of entertainment-inspired toy lines. In 2012, Mattel was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" for the fifth year in a row. Mattel also is ranked among Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "100 Best Corporate Citizens" and the "World's Most Ethical Companies." With worldwide headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., Mattel employs nearly 30,000 people in 43 countries and territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. At Mattel, we are "Creating the Future of Play." Visit us at www.mattel.com, follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/mattel or Twitter @Mattel.

About FremantleMedia and FremantleMedia Enterprises

FremantleMedia is one of the leading creators and producers of television entertainment brands in the world. FremantleMedia is part of RTL Group, the leading European entertainment network, which is in turn 92 percent owned by the international media company Bertelsmann. FremantleMedia's worldwide production arm is responsible for many of the world's highest rated prime time entertainment, drama, serial drama and factual entertainment programmes. FremantleMedia Enterprises is the brand extension arm of FremantleMedia, offering a one-stop-shop for all Licensing, Distribution and Home Entertainment around the world. The FremantleMedia Group (which includes FremantleMedia North America, UFA, FremantleMedia UK, FremantleMedia Australia, Ludia, @radical.media and Original Productions, amongst others) has operations in 22 countries, one of the most comprehensive global networks, creating over 9,200 hours of programming a year, rolling out more than 60 formats and managing over 300 individual titles. FremantleMedia has some of the world's most sought after and long running formats in its catalogue, and globally produces such programmes as: Idols (co-produced with 19 Productions in the US), Hole In The Wall, Got Talent (co-produced with Syco in the UK and the US), The X Factor (co-produced with Syco in the UK and the US), Take Me Out, Family Feud, The Price is Right, Farmer Wants A Wife, Gute Zeiten Schlechte Zeiten, and Neighbours. www.fremantlemedia.com

About FME Kids & Family Entertainment

FME Kids & Family Entertainment division was founded in 2009 and has quickly become a worldwide leader in the family entertainment business. With 15 titles in production in collaboration with top producers on four continents, FME Kids & Family Entertainment is already one of the most prolific independent producers and distributors of content in the sector today. Its growing portfolio of content spans across four key genres: preschool, kids comedy, action/adventure and tween/teen fare. FME Kids & Family Entertainment is bringing to networks around the world innovative and exciting shows for television and new media platforms in live-action, 2D animation, CGI, stop-motion, puppetry and real-time animation with programming targeting demographics ranging in scope from preschool through high school.

*Max Steel emerging as No. 1 Boys Brand in Latin America (Nielsen 2011)

MAT-W

