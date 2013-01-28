Research and Markets: Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbffr4/community) has announced the addition of Global Markets Direct's new report "Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012" to their offering.
This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia.
Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia.
- A review of the Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbffr4/community
Source: Global Markets Direct
Sector: Infectious Diseases
