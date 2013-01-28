Jeff Olshin Promoted to Principal of AC Lordi

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AC Lordi, a leading provider of accounting and risk management consulting and executive search, today announced the elevation of Jeff Olshin to principal of AC Lordi's search division.

“Jeff is one of the most successful and respected executive recruiters in Philadelphia,” said AC Lordi CEO and Managing Principal Frank Lordi. “His presence and leadership has been instrumental in transforming our search practice, and his guidance will enable us to continue our considerable progress in becoming one of the premier accounting and finance recruiting practices in the region.”

Prior to joining AC Lordi, Olshin founded boutique practice JSO Staffing in 2010, which he combined with a regional recruiting firm in 2011. Jeff spent over 14 years at Gateway Search Associates and was recognized as one of their top producers for 10 consecutive years. Before beginning his career as a recruiter, Jeff worked in the Business Assurance and Advisory Services group at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he performed audits on a variety of clients. Jeff earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Delaware. He also is a Pennsylvania licensed CPA and an active member of the AICPA and the PICPA.

About AC Lordi

AC Lordi is one of the leading providers of accounting and risk management consulting and executive search. The company is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information visit: www.aclordi.com.

Copyright © 2013 AC Lordi Corporation. All rights reserved. AC Lordi Corporation, its subsidiaries, and their respective taglines are either trademarks or registered trademarks of AC Lordi Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks used are owned by their respective owners.