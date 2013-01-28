Nordion Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2012 Financial Results; Provides Fiscal 2013 Outlook

OTTAWA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nordion Inc. NDN NDZ, a leading provider of products and services to the global health science market, today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2012. The Company generated $74.7 million in revenue for the fourth quarter fiscal 2012, an increase of $0.7 million, or 1%, over revenue of $74.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2011. Revenue for full year fiscal 2012 was $244.8 million, down 11% from revenue of $274.0 million in fiscal 2011.

Excluding the specified items shown on the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased to $21.4 million from adjusted net income of $18.7 million during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Nordion had a GAAP net loss of $43.5 million in its fiscal 2012 fourth quarter, compared with GAAP net income of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2011. Fourth-quarter adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.34 compared with $0.30 non-GAAP EPS in the fourth quarter of 2011. A GAAP loss per share (LPS) of $0.70 was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2012 versus an $0.11 EPS in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income for full year fiscal 2012 decreased to $48.7 million from $49.9 million in fiscal 2011. Fiscal 2012 GAAP net loss was $28.9 million, compared with net income of $16.8 million in fiscal 2011. Fiscal 2012 adjusted non-GAAP EPS was $0.79 compared to $0.77 for fiscal 2011. GAAP LPS of $0.47 in the fiscal 2012 decreased versus $0.26 GAAP EPS in the same period last year.

“Nordion capped off the fiscal year with solid fourth quarter operational results, as revenue and gross margins strengthened across the business,” said Mr. Steve West, Chief Executive Officer, Nordion Inc. “While we continue to work through some uncertainty, we made progress during the quarter, completing the organizational realignment, thereby positioning the Company for improved execution.”

Consolidated Financial Results GAAP Three months ended October 31 Twelve months ended October 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except when noted) 2012 2011 %

Change 2012 2011 %

Change Revenues $ 74,671 74,000 1% $ 244,840 $ 274,027 (11%) Gross margin 59% 57% 2% 55% 54% 1% Net (loss) income $ (43,505) 6,901 (730%) $ (28,869) $ 16,847 (271%) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.70) 0.11 (736%) $ (0.47) $ 0.26 (281%) Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,360 74,067 48% $ 109,360 $ 74,067 48% Weighted average number of Common shares outstanding – diluted (thousands of shares) 61,947 63,031 (2%) 62,030 64,809 (4%) Non-GAAP1 Three months ended October 31 Twelve months ended October 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except when noted) 2012 2011 %

Change 2012 2011 %

Change Adjusted net income $ 21,350 18,708 14% $ 48,747 $ 49,833 (2%) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 0.30 13% $ 0.79 $ 0.77 2% 1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation table at the end of this release

Progress Made Subsequent to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2012

Engaging in Review of Strategic Alternatives

With a view to enhancing shareholder value and creating new opportunities the Company has initiated a review of strategic alternatives. Jefferies & Company has been engaged to advise and assist in this review. No decision has been made to enter into any specific strategic transaction or any other strategic alternative at this time, and there can be no assurance that Nordion will enter into a transaction in the future. The Company does not plan to disclose or comment on developments regarding the strategic review process until further disclosure is deemed appropriate. Nordion intends to continue with planned business activities throughout the strategic alternatives review process.

Credit Facility

On January 25, 2013, Nordion entered an $80 million Amended and Restated senior secured credit facility agreement with the Toronto-Dominion Bank and a select group of other financial institutions. The credit facilities consist of a $20 million revolving credit facility and a separate facility of up to $60 million to be used for the issuance of letters of credit. The latter facility will be fully secured including a specific pledge of cash collateral. Cash pledged against the facility will be reported as restricted cash and will be unavailable for operation.

AECL Arbitration and Claim Update

In fourth quarter fiscal 2012, Nordion also announced that the arbitration tribunal dismissed AECL's counterclaim against Nordion for damages for breach of contract in the amount of $250 million and other relief. The appeal period has expired and neither party appealed the decision. The arbitrators have yet to decide on the issue of costs, and requested that Nordion and AECL make submissions. AECL has submitted total arbitration-related costs of approximately $46 million. The tribunal is expected to schedule proceedings to hear both parties during the Company's second quarter fiscal 2013. As the decision of the tribunal favoured AECL, Nordion may be responsible for a portion of AECL's costs, which could be material. Nordion is currently assessing the legal merits and financial implications of AECL's cost submission.

On January 18, 2013, Nordion filed an amended statement of claim against AECL in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in relation to the 1996 Isotope Production Facilities Agreement (IPFA). The claim requests damages in the amount of $243.5 million for negligence and breach of the IPFA, as well as pre- and post-judgment interest and costs.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2012 Segment Results

Following the strategic organizational realignment announced on September 12, 2012, the sole product that is now reported in Targeted Therapies is Nordion's innovative liver cancer treatment, TheraSphere®. Contract Manufacturing is now reported under Medical Isotopes.

Targeted Therapies

TheraSphere® revenue for fourth quarter fiscal 2012 of $12.0 million increased by $1.1 million or 10% compared with fourth quarter fiscal 2011. Targeted Therapies revenue for fiscal 2012 of $48.5 million increased by $5.9 million or 14% compared with fiscal 2011.

The annual increase in TheraSphere revenue was primarily due to adoption by new clinics. Management believes the continued growth of TheraSphere is attributable to positive perceptions regarding TheraSphere, including its simplified delivery system, it is well-tolerated by patients, and offering of custom doses, and the Company's investment in global sales and marketing.

Sterilization Technologies

Sterilization Technologies revenue for fourth quarter fiscal 2012 of $32.3 million decreased by $0.2 million or 0.5% compared with fourth quarter fiscal 2011. Revenue from Cobalt of $31.0 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2012 increased by $2.9 million or 10% due to increased shipments during this period. Additionally, the volume of Cobalt-60 shipped in the second half of fiscal 2012 was more than twice the volume shipped in the first half of fiscal 2012.

Sterilization-Other revenue of $1.3 million decreased by $3.1 million or 70% in fourth quarter fiscal 2012, compared with fourth quarter fiscal 2011. No production irradiators were shipped during the quarter; however there was one shipped in fourth quarter fiscal 2011.

Overall Sterilization Technologies revenue for fiscal 2012 of $95.4 million, decreased by $13.2 million or 12% compared with fiscal 2011. Cobalt revenue of $92.4 million in fiscal 2012 decreased by $4.6 million or 5% compared with fiscal 2011. Sterilization-Other revenue of $3.0 million was down $8.6 million or 74% over the same period of the prior year.

Medical Isotopes

Medical Isotopes revenue for fourth quarter fiscal 2012 of $30.3 million decreased by $0.3 million or 1% compared with fourth quarter fiscal 2011. Reactor isotopes revenue of $24.8 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2012, increased by $2.9 million or 13% primarily due to additional revenue the Company recognized for a short fall in Mo-99 orders below minimum contract commitments from a customer during the quarter. Cyclotron isotopes revenue of $3.6 million increased by $0.3 million or 10%, and Contract Manufacturing revenue of $2.0 million decreased by $3.5 million or 64%, compared with the same period of the prior year.

Medical Isotopes revenue for fiscal 2012 of $101.0 million decreased by $21.8 million or 18% compared with fiscal 2011. Reactor isotopes revenue of $77.4 million decreased by $7.7 million or 9% in fiscal 2012 due to lower volume demand and pricing from customers. Cyclotron isotopes revenue for fiscal 2012 of $15.5 million decreased by $3.0 million or 16% compared with fiscal 2011 due to a decrease in sales volumes. Contract Manufacturing revenue for fiscal 2012 of $8.1 million declined by $11.2 million or 58% year-over-year due to CardioGen-82®, which Nordion has not manufactured since first quarter fiscal 2011, and the completion of development projects in 2011.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other segment loss was $1.3 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2012, up $0.9 million or 289%, compared with the fourth quarter fiscal 2011. The main driver of this increase was foreign exchange gains and tax and insurance credits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 partially offset by lower stock based compensation in fiscal 2012.

Corporate and Other segment loss of $8.7 million in fiscal 2012 decreased by $3.7 million or 30% from $12.4 million of segment loss incurred in fiscal 2011. Corporate SG&A expense for fiscal 2012 increased by $2.1 million or 27% from fiscal 2011 due to a favorable insurance adjustment made in fiscal 2011. Other (income) expenses, net improved $5.8 million compared to fiscal 2011 primarily due to a lower foreign exchange loss in fiscal 2012, compared with fiscal 2011.

Nordion recorded $24.1 million of Other expenses, net in fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 relating to ongoing litigation matters.

Fiscal 2013 Outlook Summary

The following is a summary of Nordion's outlook for fiscal 2013. Please refer to Nordion's fiscal 2012 Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more comprehensive outlook and discussion.

Targeted Therapies

TheraSphere revenue is expected to grow in the mid-teen percentage range in fiscal 2013;

Phase 3 clinical trial spending is expected to be in the range of $6 million to $8 million in fiscal 2013; and,

Nordion intends to make significant additional investments in fiscal 2013 to support TheraSphere's long-term global growth.

Sterilization Technologies

In fiscal 2013, Sterilization Technologies revenue is expected to be approximately the same as in fiscal 2012. Co-60 revenue is expected to be similar to fiscal 2012;

The fiscal 2013 quarterly profile of Co-60 revenue is expected to be similar to fiscal 2012, with higher shipments in the second half of fiscal 2013 compared with the first half; and,

Currently, Nordion does not have orders for production irradiators.

Medical Isotopes

Total Medical Isotopes revenue is expected to decline approximately 20% in fiscal 2013, compared with fiscal 2012.

Corporate SG&A

Fiscal 2013 corporate SG&A is expected to increase compared with fiscal 2012 corporate SG&A due to additional investment in the Company's compliance efforts to support global operations.

Other

Pension expense is expected to increase by approximately $7 million in fiscal 2013. The increase in pension expense is expected to impact SG&A across the Targeted Therapies, Sterilization Technologies and Medical Isotopes business segments; and,

Spending on the internal investigation currently is expected to be approximately $10 million in fiscal 2013.

A full copy of Nordion's fourth quarter and fiscal 2012 Management's Discussion and Analysis and the financial statements and notes can be downloaded at www.nordion.com/investors.

Nordion has filed its 2012 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended October 31, 2012, and related management's discussion and analysis.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including under applicable Canadian securities laws and the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as those statements that are not historical fact. The words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “indicate”, “forecast”, “objective”, “optimistic”, and similar words and expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate in the circumstances, but which are inherently subject to significant business, political, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this release is subject to the disclaimer and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in our 2012 Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in supply and demand, pricing pressures and rising costs, changes in currency and exchange rates and potential adverse developments in new and pending legal proceedings or regulatory investigations, as well as the risk factors which are described in section 5 of our 2012 AIF and in our other filings with the Canadian provincial securities commissions and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and our success in anticipating and managing those risks. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, as a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items, such as restructuring charges and recovery, change in fair value of embedded derivatives, AECL arbitration and legal fees, loss and gains on sales of investments, loss or gains on discontinued operations, and tax effects on adjusted items. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the company's core operating results and trends for the periods presented. Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Segment Financial Results (with reconciliation to net (loss) income) Three months ended October 31 Year ended October 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2012 2011 % Change 2012 2011 % Change Revenues Targeted Therapies $ 12,023 $ 10,884 10% $ 48,451 $ 42,576 14% Sterilization Technologies 32,311 32,467 - 95,434 108,662 (12%) Medical Isotopes 30,337 30,649 (1%) 100,955 122,789 (18%) Consolidated segment revenues from continuing operations $ 74,671 $ 74,000 1% $ 244,840 $ 274,027 (11%) Segment earnings (loss) Targeted Therapies $ 2,809 $ 2,196 23% $ 14,078 $ 12,652 11% Sterilization Technologies 16,676 14,480 15% 39,037 46,140 (15%) Medical Isotopes 11,251 11,411 (1%) 29,439 38,342 (23%) Corporate and Other (1,273) (327) (289%) (8,706) (12,358) 30% Total segment earnings $ 29,463 $ 27,760 6% $ 73,848 $ 84,776 (13%) Depreciation and amortization 3,233 5,700 (43%) 17,080 22,375 (24%) Restructuring charges, net 2,480 1,016 144% 1,781 1,592 12% AECL arbitration and legal costs 802 2,466 (67%) 5,576 12,172 (54%) Litigation accruals 24,058 - 100% 24,058 - 100% Internal investigation costs 8,471 - 100% 9,827 - 100% Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 3,603 12,970 (72%) 12,020 (2,649) (554%) Loss on Celerion note receivable - - - 2,411 - 100% Gain on sale of investment - - - - (1,691) (100%) Consolidated operating (loss) income from continuing operations $ (13,184) $ 5,608 (335%) $ 1,095 $ 52,977 (98%) Net interest income 1,308 1,591 (18%) 2,429 7,775 (69%) Equity loss - - - - (128) (100%) Income tax expense (31,629) (700) (442%) (32,393) (17,122) (89%) Income (loss) from discontinued operations net of income taxes - 402 (100%) - (26,655) (100%) Net (loss) income $ (43,505) $ 6,901 (730%) $ (28,869) $ 16,847 (271%)

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three months ended October 31 Year ended October 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2012 2011 % Change 2012 2011 % Change Net (loss) income $ (43,505) $ 6,901 (730%) $ (28,869) $ 16,847 (271%) Adjusted for specified items: Restructuring charges, net 2,480 1,016 144% 1,781 1,592 12% Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 3,603 12,970 (72%) 12,020 (2,649) 554% AECL arbitration and legal fees 802 2,466 (67%) 5,576 12,172 (54%) Litigation accruals 24,058 - 100% 24,058 - 100% Internal investigation costs 8,471 - 100% 9,827 - 100% Loss on Celerion note receivable - - - 2,411 - 100% Gain on sale of investment - - - - (1,691) 100% Tax effect on specified items listed above (9,920) (4,243) 134% (13,418) (3,043) 341% Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets 35,361 - 100% 35,361 - 100% (Income) loss on discontinued operations, net of tax - (402) (100%) - 26,655 (100%) Adjusted net income $ 21,350 $ 18,708 14% $ 48,747 $ 49,883 (2%) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.70) 0.11 (736%) (0.47) 0.26 (281%) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.30 13% 0.79 0.77 2% Weighted average number of Common shares outstanding – diluted (thousands of shares) 61,947 63,031 (2%) 62,030 64,809 (4%)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at October 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) 2012 2011 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,360 $ 74,067 Accounts receivable 46,488 38,999 Notes receivable 4,004 16,061 Inventories 33,977 30,595 Income taxes recoverable 23,951 22,857 Current portion of deferred tax assets 4,141 7,661 Other current assets 2,042 13,842 Assets of discontinued operations - 936 Total current assets 223,963 205,018 Property, plant and equipment, net 88,217 97,690 Deferred tax assets 52,855 73,237 Long-term investments 1,450 1,473 Other long-term assets 62,096 81,245 Total assets $ 428,581 $ 458,663 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,783 $ 13,661 Accrued liabilities 80,322 52,914 Income taxes payable 9,494 4,238 Current portion of long-term debt 4,190 4,156 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,500 1,820 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 4,079 Total current liabilities 114,289 80,868 Long-term debt 39,141 40,174 Deferred revenue 1,958 3,855 Long-term income taxes payable 3,960 9,369 Other long-term liabilities 74,468 39,619 Total liabilities 233,816 173,885 Shareholders' equity Common shares at par – Authorized shares: unlimited; Issued and outstanding shares: 61,909,101 and 62,378,521, respectively; 252,168 254,076 Additional paid-in capital 84,726 83,159 Accumulated deficit (265,474) (216,789) Accumulated other comprehensive income 123,345 164,332 Total shareholders' equity 194,765 284,778 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 428,581 $ 458,663

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years ended October 31 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2012 2011 Revenues $ 244,840 $ 274,027 Costs and expenses Direct cost of revenues 110,992 126,076 Selling, general and administration 69,831 65,107 Depreciation and amortization 17,080 22,375 Restructuring charges, net 1,781 1,592 Change in fair value of embedded derivative 12,020 (2,649) Other expenses, net 32,041 8,549 Total costs and expenses 243,745 221,050 Operating income from continuing operations 1,095 52,977 Interest expense (4,406) (2,499) Interest and dividend income 6,835 10,274 Equity loss - (128) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 3,524 60,624 Income tax expense -current (5,744) 13,456 -deferred 38,137 3,666 32,393 17,122 (Loss) income from continuing operations (28,869) 43,502 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (26,655) Net (loss) income $ (28,869) $ 16,847 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share - from continuing operations $ (0.47) $ 0.67 - from discontinued operations - (0.41) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.47) $ 0.26