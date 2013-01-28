NuLegacy Gold Returns Miranda Gold's Red Hill and Coal Canyon Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Miranda Gold Corp. ("Miranda") (TSX-V: MAD) announces that NuLegacy Gold Corporation (“NuLegacy”) has terminated the earn-in agreement for Miranda's Red Hill and Coal Canyon project. Miranda wishes to thank NuLegacy for their work on the project and for returning the property back to Miranda in a timely fashion so that a new funding partner can be sought.

Ken Cunningham, Miranda's President and CEO reports, “that we appreciate the work that NuLegacy has done to advance these projects but are also pleased to have them returned. Miranda believes that the potential of the Red Hill property relates to the deep mineralization (45 ft of 0.237 oz Au/t – 13.7m of 8.105 g Au/t) intercepted in drill hole BRH-13. While NuLegacy conducted numerous drill campaigns only one hole was directed at the deep potential of the property, thus leaving the property inadequately tested. Considering Barrick's nearby multi-million ounce Goldrush discovery occurs at similar depths, we are interested in finding a new partner who shares our enthusiasm in testing the deep potential of the property”. Miranda's Vice President of Exploration, Joe Hebert was instrumental in the discovery of the Goldrush deposit when he led Placer Dome's generative exploration program. According to Hebert, “the Cortez district deposits which include Pipeline, Cortez Hills and now Goldrush lie in an en echelon pattern that trends from the northwest to southeast. Miranda's Red Hill property lies along this trend to the southeast of Goldrush”.

During the four years that NuLegacy was a partner on the Red Hill project they funded the drilling of a total of 18 reverse-circulation holes and one core hole for a combined footage of 24,425 ft (7,445 m). In addition, one reverse-circulation hole was drilled at Coal Canyon to a depth of 1,485 ft (453 m). NuLegacy partnered with Miranda on the Red Hill property in September of 2009 and the Coal Canyon project was added to the earn-in agreement in January of 2011. During the association NuLegacy spent approximately $2.3 million advancing knowledge of the Red Hill and Coal Canyon properties. The recent termination by NuLegacy brings 100% control of the properties back to Miranda.

Red Hill is a sediment-hosted gold project consisting of 79 lode claims that is located 15 miles (24 km) southeast of the 14 million ounce Cortez Hills gold deposit and about 7 mi (11 km) from Barrick Gold's new multi-million ounce Goldrush discovery. The Red Hill project occurs within a window of lower-plate limestone exposed through chert and siliceous sediments of the upper-plate of the Roberts Mountains Thrust. It is one of a series of windows and associated gold deposits that define the Cortez Trend. The project covers an extensive area of hydrothermal alteration occurring within fault zones and in lower-plate limestone.

In 2006 drill hole BRH-013 intersected 45 ft of 0.237 oz Au/t (13.7 m of 8.105 g Au/t) from 1,920 to 1,965 ft (585.4 to 599.1 m). Gold mineralization is hosted in silty carbonate rocks associated with altered lamprophyre dikes and high levels of arsenic, antimony, mercury and thallium. These features indicate a Carlin-style gold system may be present at Red Hill.

The Coal Canyon project consists of 64 unpatented lode claims. The project covers a large percentage of the Windmill window, a geologic feature exposing favorable lower-plate carbonate rocks. Rocks exposed in the Windmill window are analogous to carbonate rocks that host the Cortez Hills and Pipeline gold deposits.

Data disclosed in this press release, have been reviewed and verified by Vice President of Exploration Joseph Hebert, C.P.G., B.Sc. Geology and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Miranda Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company active in Nevada, Alaska, and Colombia and whose emphasis is on generating gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Miranda performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects in order to maximize exposure to discovery while minimizing exploration risk. Miranda has ongoing partnerships with Agnico-Eagle (USA) Inc., Montezuma Mines Inc., Navaho Gold Ltd., Ramelius Resources Ltd., and Red Eagle Mining Corporation.

