Hottest Growth Industries Report Provides Insight into the Next Decade of America's Economic Evolution

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Zurich in North America today released a new report highlighting what are anticipated to be the next decade's Hottest Growth Industries, in collaboration with Philip Auerswald, an Associate Professor at George Mason University, adviser to the Clinton Global Initiative, and the founding president of the National Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

This report, "Growth Opportunities for the American Worker: Hottest Growth Industries by Decade: 1890-2020," seeks insight into the next decade of America's economic evolution by revisiting 10 prior decades of industrial change and helps provide some perspective around how past trends can help predict future job creation and business growth. The findings suggest that history is slightly repeating itself as manufacturing, energy and agriculture industries are projected to once again become hot categories. In addition, changes in technology will transform services and the ways in which people keep themselves healthy.

Zurich sponsored the report after celebrating 100 years in the United States. After becoming one of the first continental European casualty insurers in the United States, Zurich had a simple goal: to help a growing country, grow even more. Today, the United States is four times more populous and more than 30 times more prosperous than it was a century ago and this report is a reflection of how the company continues to look ahead to identify emerging areas of growth.

Click to download the full report “Growth Opportunities for the American Worker: Hottest Growth Industries by Decade 1890-2020.”

About the Author

Philip Auerswald is an Associate Professor at George Mason University, an adviser to the Clinton Global Initiative, and the founding president of the National Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He is the author of The Coming Prosperity: How Entrepreneurs Are Transforming the Global Economy (Oxford University Press, 2012) as well numerous other books, reports, and research papers. He is also the co-founder and co-editor of Innovations, a quarterly journal from MIT Press about entrepreneurial solutions to global challenges.

About Zurich

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurance provider with a global network of subsidiaries and offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East as well as other markets. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies as well as multinational corporations. Zurich employs about 60,000 people serving customers in more than 170 countries. The Group, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Group, is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt program which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

In North America, Zurich is a leading commercial property-casualty insurance provider serving the global corporate, large corporate, middle market, specialties and programs sectors. Life insurance offered in the United States is issued by Zurich American Life Insurance Company, an Illinois domestic life insurance company. For more information about the products and services it offers and people Zurich employs around the world, go to http://www.zurichna.com/zna/aboutzurich/zna-home.htm. Zurich celebrated its 100 year anniversary of insuring America and the success of its customers, shareholders and employees in 2012. Further information about Zurich's 100 year anniversary of insuring America is available at http://www.zurichna.com/100.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130128005418/en/