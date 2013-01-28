Endless Mountain Energy Selects VisiQuate as their Big Data Analytics Platform

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Endless Mountain Energy has announced their selection of VisiQuate, Inc. to deliver a robust data analytics platform. According to Larry Defluri, President of Endless Mountain Energy, “VisiQuate's advanced analytical ecosystem is uniquely positioned to monitor natural gas well performance. It will increase our operating efficiency by consolidating and integrating a diverse group of data sources, including real time analytics, into a rich combination of energy-based performance management and analytics monitoring tools. Many of our needs for actionable information come from the field. So a key differentiator for VisiQuate was the full mobile device capabilities provided by their technology, along with their high fidelity geospatial mapping for field personnel. VisiQuate gives us the ability to act much faster on key data-driven decisions. Their predictive analytics allow us to quickly identify areas that need immediate attention. With their platform, we spend less time consolidating data, and more time implementing changes that lead to measurable ROI.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Endless Mountain Energy,” said JK Kolmansberger, President of VisiQuate. “Natural gas is one of our nation's most important energy sources for the future, and its abundance in the U.S. is a tremendous resource that will go a long way, not in only meeting the energy needs for our country, but in giving our economy a major boost by exporting it globally.”

About Endless Mountain Energy:

Endless Mountain Energy is a private exploration and production company based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company was formed in 2010 to pursue the joint venture development of Marcellus Shale projects, primarily in the state of Pennsylvania. Currently the company is concentrating on developing its lease acreage positions in Clinton, Tioga, and Susquehanna counties.

About VisiQuate:

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate delivers dynamic SaaS performance management solutions that transform decision-making throughout the enterprise, bridging the gap between Business Analytics and real-world results. Going beyond traditional Business Analytics, VisiQuate's clients also benefit from the successful integration of actionable workflow, guided eLearning solutions, and a rich complement of industry domain experts who work closely with VisiQuate's clients to help them achieve the best performance outcomes. Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, VisiQuate currently serves clients in healthcare, financial services, and other industries For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact JK Kolmansberger at (717) 579-7025.