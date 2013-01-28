Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz Joins Mozido Board

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Mozido, LLC, the cloud-based, white-label integrated platform of mobile payments, commerce and marketing, today announced that Mr. Shaukat Aziz, Pakistan's former prime minister (2004-2007) and finance minister (1999-2004), has joined the company's board of directors.

As the first prime minister of Pakistan to complete a full term in office, Mr. Aziz's tenure was marked by improvements in economic indicators, high economic growth, an increase in per capita income and reduction in poverty, an upsurge in investments and reduction in debt. As prime minister, he also co-chaired the UN Secretary General's Committee to promote reforms in the United Nations.

During his tenure as Pakistan's finance minister, Mr. Aziz was responsible for finance, economic affairs, statistics division, planning and development and revenue divisions. He was recognized for his achievements and named “Finance Minister of the Year” in 2001 by Euromoney and The Banker magazines.

Prior to serving as finance minister, Mr. Aziz spent 30 years at Citibank. His impressive career in global finance included roles in Pakistan, Greece, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. He held several senior management positions at Citibank, including head of institutional banking for Central Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and later for Asia Pacific. He also served as chief executive of the bank's global wealth management business.

“Worldwide, there are 2.5 billion unbanked consumers who have historically been underserved and under-marketed. Mozido's secure and convenient mobile financial services, such as remittances and microlending, as well as our mobile marketing platform, enable our clients to effectively serve the unbanked as never before. The Mozido platform also enhances the efficiency and security in transfers and disbursements of government funds,” said Rick Braddock, executive chairman, Mozido LLC. “Shaukat's stellar political and business career will help Mozido accelerate its global footprint and drive adoption of mobile financial services throughout the developing countries, to help all people advance up the economic ecosystem.”

Mr. Aziz is a member of several boards of directors and advisory boards for financial institutions, commercial enterprises and non-profit institutions around the world. Mr. Aziz is also a frequent speaker on economic, geopolitical, development and social issues.

“As former prime minister and finance minister of Pakistan, I focused on structural reforms, liberalization, deregulation and privatization, to improve the economic life of my people and people all over the world,” said Mr. Aziz. “I believe that the security, immediacy and convenience of Mozido's mobile payment and commerce platform will enable financial and social inclusion of all people. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with several members of the Mozido board of directors, and look forward to working with the team in mobilizing a better future for all people.”

About Mozido

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by real-time, customer behavior analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers, and mobilize a better future for all people. Our platform is highly interoperable and can work with virtually any wireless carrier or mobile device, including smartphones and feature phones.

For more information, visit us at www.mozido.com. Follow us on Twitter: @MozidoGlobal