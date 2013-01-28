Frontier Communications Announces Debt Repayment

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Frontier Communications Corporation FTR announced today that on January 15, 2013 it repaid its 6.25% Senior Notes due January 15, 2013 of $502.7 million. The repayment was made with cash available on hand. John M. Jureller, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer-Elect, who joined Frontier earlier this month, commented that “the Company also remains committed to de-leveraging its balance sheet and is always looking at opportunistic situations to make debt repurchases and reduce leverage from its available cash balances and its on-going operating free cash flow.”

About Frontier Communications

