theFashionSpot Asks Community to "Show Us Your Red" in Partnership with The Heart Truth® to Raise Awareness About Heart Disease in Women

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Evolve Media Corp.'s theFashionSpot (TFS) (www.thefashionspot.com), the largest fashion-focused community and fashion editorial site on the web, announced today its second annual media partnership with The Heart Truth® by launching the “Show Us Your Red” custom online destination. The Heart Truth®—a national campaign for women about heart disease—has called upon theFashionSpot once again to help raise awareness about women's heart health through various initiatives coinciding with its existing efforts, including National Wear Red Day®. Additionally, theFashionSpot is giving two lucky winners and their guests the chance to attend The Heart Truth's Red Dress CollectionSM 2013 Fashion Show.

The “Show Us Your Red” destination on theFashionSpot celebrates National Wear Red Day® on Friday, February 1st—a day when Americans nationwide will wear red to show their support for women's heart health. Beginning January 27, readers are encouraged to support the campaign by uploading street style pictures of themselves to Instagram “showing their red” and by using the hashtag #TFSWearRed.

In order to win tickets to the Red Dress CollectionSM 2013 Fashion Show, readers must fill out their information on the sidebar entry form at theFashionSpot homepage and custom destination.

“It's a true honor for theFashionSpot to once again be chosen as a media partner for The Heart Truth®, and we can't wait to see what sort of ‘red' our readers will come up with this year,” said Jennifer Davidson, Managing Editor for theFashionSpot. “Throughout the week, we look forward to further engaging theFashionSpot's passionate community to spread awareness for women's heart health through fashion and creativity.”

To “Show Us Your Red,” visit http://www.thefashionspot.com/show-us-your-red.

About The Heart Truth®

The Heart Truth® is a national campaign for women about heart disease and is sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Through the campaign, the NHLBI leads the nation in a landmark heart health movement embraced by millions who share the common goal of better heart health for all women.

The centerpiece of The Heart Truth® is the Red DressSM, which was introduced as the national symbol for women and heart disease awareness in 2002 by the NHLBI. The Red Dress® reminds women of the need to protect their heart health, and inspires them to take action.

To learn more, visit www.hearttruth.gov.

The Heart Truth and The Red Dress are registered trademarks of HHS. Red Dress is a service mark of HHS.

National Wear Red Day is a registered trademark of HHS and AHA.

About theFashionSpot

Originating in July 2001, theFashionSpot (www.theFashionSpot.com) made a name for itself as an invitation only community of designers, stylists and fashionistas that dissected designer collections, celebrating some and skewering others. Building the largest fashion-focused community on the web, theFashionSpot.com has grown into a well respected fashion editorial site with a strong and active community element. The site currently reaches 3.8 million unique visitors each (comScore December, 2012), with close to 70,000 invitation-only members playing an active role in the site's forum. It is that in-market participation and authenticity that makes theFashionSpot.com the largest fashion community and attracts other sites such as ShoeBlog, My‘It'Things and FadedYouthBlog for cross-promotion, content syndication and ad sales. In 2012 theFashionSpot was recognized by MediaPost's OMMA Awards for website excellence in fashion and beauty. theFashionSpot is part of Evolve Media (www.evolvemediacorp.com).