Trane Celebrates a Century of Customer-Driven Innovation at 2013 AHR Expo

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Trane, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, celebrates 100 years of customer-driven innovation at the 2013 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration (AHR) Exposition, held in Dallas, Jan. 28-30.

The company will showcase innovative new products, systems and services; informative on-site demonstrations, technology-based presentations and special anniversary activities at the Trane booth 2005 at the AHR Expo.

“For 100 years, Trane has defined the industry by providing heating and air conditioning solutions to help people live, work and play in comfortable environments,” said Dave Regnery, president of Trane North America. “As we move into our second century, we are excited to play a leadership role in energy efficiency as we drive the advancement of energy management services and energy conservation. Trane will continue to improve lives by uncovering groundbreaking, efficient ways to improve buildings.”

Trane was founded as a family business in 1913 by James Trane and his son, Reuben. Milestone inventions included the convector radiator in 1925 and the pioneering Turbovac in 1939. Today, Trane has grown to become a global leader recognized worldwide as an innovator in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

Trane will celebrate anniversaries of the following industry-changing innovations in 2013:

The 75th anniversary of the Trane Centrifugal chiller - the world's most reliable, most efficient and quietest chiller

The 40th anniversary of Trane Trace™ energy analysis software, which compares the energy and economic impact of various energy conservation measures

The 35th anniversary of Trane™ Tracer building controls, which are available to suit virtually any application for a variety of building types and for both single- and multiple-building configurations

For more information on Trane historical achievements, visit http://www.trane.com/Commercial/100years/.

New Trane Innovations Showcased at AHR Expo

Trane will highlight seven innovative, customer-driven new solutions at the show that benefit healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, commercial, industrial and data center markets to create comfortable, efficient and productive environments.

Trane Advantage VRF™ Variable Refrigerant systems ─ Trane® Advantage VRF™ variable refrigerant systems — featuring variable-speed compressor technology — offer individualized solutions for improved temperature control and occupant comfort in an energy-efficient package that reduces operating expenses. Variable-speed compressor technology closely matches energy use to the demands of the building, heating and cooling only the areas that require it.

Intelligent Variable Air systems ─ Trane Intelligent Variable Air systems are new, efficient systems for a building's HVAC needs, saving energy, installation costs and time. With new design strategies and optimized controls, this system can deliver 20 to 30 percent better energy efficiency than a traditional variable air volume (VAV) system. Customers can easily monitor efficiency with user-friendly dashboards that help to maintain peak performance for the life of the system.

IntelliPak I Unitary Rooftop Systems ─ The latest Trane IntelliPak™ I unitary rooftop systems, (20-130 tons), optimize energy efficiency and performance to deliver maximum customer value. The new Direct-Drive Plenum fan provides static efficiency improvements of 15-20 percent vs. traditional fan technologies. When coupled with higher efficiency refrigeration system components and system control strategies, building energy savings of up to 22 percent can be achieved. Full-load energy-efficiency ratios (EERs) range from 10 to as high as 14.2, with partial-load integrated energy-efficiency ratios (IEERS) that can exceed minimum industry requirements by 20-50 percent.

Trane® Series S™ CenTraVac™ Chiller ─ The new Series S CenTraVac chiller featuring AdaptiSpeed™ technology delivers best in class efficiency, industry leading reliability and the lowest cost of ownership. Designed with replacement and retrofit applications in mind, the chiller offers a smaller footprint for easy access and installation and features several technological innovations for superior performance.

Variable-Speed Water-Source Heat Pump ─ Trane Axiom™ variable-speed water-source heat pumps include vertical configurations, as well as the newly released horizontal units – the industry's first horizontal water-source heat pumps for commercial applications. Trane variable-speed water-source heat pumps, which are among the industry's most efficient, are the only commercial units in the industry capable of full integration with building automation systems.

Trane Wireless Comm ─Trane Wireless Comm offers adherence to ZigBee® Building Automation Systems (BAS), the global standard for interoperable products, enabling secure and reliable wireless monitoring and control over commercial building systems. Trane Wireless Comm is the industry's first to run BACnet® protocol on top of ZigBee BAS and to be ZigBee® Certified. Trane Wireless Comm provides double the signal range of other typical systems and maximized signal strength, compared with other wireless building automation communication systems. This means increased reliability, simplified systems design and minimized use of repeaters.

Trane High-Efficiency Terminal Devices ─ Trane® high-efficiency terminal devices offer flexible configurations, maximizing energy efficiency and lowering operating costs. Trane terminal devices with electrically commutated motors and single-zone VAV capability deliver reduced maintenance costs, greater efficiency, and improved acoustics, comfort and indoor air quality.

Best in Class Solutions Featured at AHR Expo

Trane will also feature the following solutions at the AHR Expo: Tracer building controls, Trane HVAC parts and supplies stores, EarthWise™ chilled water systems, Performance Climate Changer™ air handling systems, Terminal unit systems, Light commercial rooftop systems, and Trane Building Services including Rental Services.

New Product & Technology Theater Presentation

Attendees can learn more about the new Series S CenTraVac™ chiller during a 15-minute New Product & Technology Theater presentation, Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 12:45 p.m., in theater B in the registration lobby on level one.

In-booth Presentations

Trane leaders will offer short, technology-based sessions on Variable Speed and Wireless Comm and Systems within the booth throughout the show. Presentation schedule: http://trane.com/AHR-2013/.

Anniversary Celebration Each Day of the Show

Attendees are invited to visit the Trane booth to enjoy a free birthday cupcake on Monday, Jan. 28, and Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit: http://www.trane.com/ahr-2013/.

AHR Exposition details

Jan. 28-30, 2013, Trane Booth 2005, Dallas Convention Center, visit: http://www.ahrexpo.com/

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand IR advances the quality of life by creating and sustaining safe, comfortable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands—including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Schlage®, Thermo King® and Trane® —work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; secure homes and commercial properties; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. Ingersoll Rand is a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit ingersollrand.com or trane.com.