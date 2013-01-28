DiCentral Continues to Lead the Pack Through Innovation; Applies for U.S. Patent for Technology and Methodology

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DiCentral Inc., a leading innovator in supply chain management solutions and B2B integration, today announced that it has applied for a U.S. patent for the company's “Methods, Systems and Apparatuses For Scalable Electronic Data Interchange Communications.” The tool enables users to be much more efficient in both their use of time and in overall productivity, consistently resulting in a much greater level of customer satisfaction and revenue.

DiCentral's patent will cover the methods, systems, and apparatuses for use in electronic document exchanges among computer systems. More particularly, the disclosure relates to systems, methods, and apparatuses for more effective and efficient performing and facilitating of electronic data interchange (EDI) communications.

“By securing this patent DiCentral will further establish its position as a forward-thinking company and a thought-leader in the industry,” said Thuy Mai, Chairman and CEO for DiCentral. “The company is continuously developing new ways to address real business problems that enable our clients to be more efficient and, therefore, more productive, while keeping the overall solutions manageable and at an affordable cost.”

The tool allows DiCentral to map and translate data from multiple sources to multiple destinations more efficiently than any other solution - all via an attractive and easy-to-use GUI – ultimately allowing for greater time savings and productivity. Historically, these data interchanges have been limited to one-to-one or one-to-many type communications. DiCentral's products are also more adaptable for changes.

“Complexity and overall costs are diminished and productivity is increased through the enhanced communications enabled by our technology and methodology,” continues Mai. “The patent is simply one more way for DiCentral to let the world know we have the best solution and that it has been documented.“

About DiCentral Corporation

Founded in 2000, today DiCentral is a leading global innovator in the EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) industry segment. A broad range of Software plus Services solutions enables a seamless exchange of data throughout supply chain networks. DiCentral's integration solutions are scalable to the size, growth, and unique requirements of each business. In addition, DiCentral develops and markets a complementary suite of supply chain applications for retailers and suppliers, including EDI Testing, Global Enablement, Web EDI, Managed Services, and more. For more information, please visit www.dicentral.com or sstanzel@dicentral.com.